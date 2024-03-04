Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra scores its first-ever cash discount with no strings





If that didn't feel like a very lengthy wait for this beastly handset's first simple and straightforward deal with no trade-in required and no gift card involved , you probably don't remember how early the S23 Ultra got its price cut last year with no strings attached and no special requirements.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options





And yes, both the S24 Ultra's 256 and 512GB storage configurations are currently marked down on Amazon by a cool 150 bucks from their list prices of $1,299.99 and $1,419.99 respectively in multiple color options.





These are obviously unlocked variants you can take to whatever carrier you please, and interestingly enough, Samsung's official US e-store does not match (let alone exceed) Amazon's generosity as far as the Galaxy S24 Ultra is concerned... just yet.





Is this the best Android phone money can buy right now? A lot of people seem to think so, including our own expert team of reviewers, and it's pretty clear that consumers have been paying notice, purchasing this bad boy in record numbers around the world ... even at its regular price.





That explains why it took so unusually long for this killer Amazon deal to arrive, and it strongly suggests the $150 discount could go away extremely quickly and not come back for a while.





If you like your phones big, powerful, filled to the brim with neat AI features (and admittedly gimmicks), durable, and guaranteed to receive software updates far longer than almost anything else on the market today, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is not perfect and it's certainly not (conventionally) affordable, but in terms of bang for buck, it might be unbeatable at the time of this writing.