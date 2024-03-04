Amazon makes the Galaxy S24 and S24+ more appealing than ever with first-of-a-kind discounts

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Although the vast majority of hardcore Samsung fans around the world seem to prefer the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra over its little brothers, said "little" S24 and S24 Plus are themselves pretty successful, selling in significantly higher numbers than last year's S23 and S23 Plus.

If you've been thinking of buying one of the two 2024 non-Ultra powerhouses but the price didn't feel quite right, Amazon has something to give you today that's bound to put a big smile on your face as it keeps a fairly large sum of money in your pocket.

That's right, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are also discounted for the very first time across the board with no catches, no asterisks, and no special conditions. We're talking all colorways and all storage variants, ranging from the entry-level 128GB S24 to the top-of-the-line 512 gig S24 Plus.

The smaller model is marked down by a slightly humbler 100 bucks with both 128 and 256GB storage, while the 6.7-inch non-S Pen-wielding Galaxy S24 Plus can be had at a heftier $150 discount from $999.99 and $1,119.99 list prices in 256 and 512GB configurations respectively.

Like their big and impressive brother, these bad boys aim to stand out from other top contenders for the title of best Android phone out there today with various AI skills and features that are equal parts useful and gimmicky right now, showing however a lot of potential for future improvement.

Of course, the processing power, camera capabilities, display performance, software support, and build quality of the S24 and S24 Plus are all pretty darn remarkable as well, with each element contributing to an overall value equation that's obviously made stronger and sweeter by Amazon's excellent new deals. 

