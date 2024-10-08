October Prime Day slashes $150 off the price of the Galaxy S23 FE, making it a no-brainer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The second Amazon Prime Day of this year has already begun, and we're seeing some pretty awesome Prime Day phone deals. For instance, the capable Galaxy S23 FE is discounted by a whopping $100, meaning you can snag the 128GB version for just under $500. The 256GB model is also available at the same discount, so you'll score massive savings regardless of which storage option you go for.
We should note that Amazon offered a $150 discount on the Galaxy S23 FE during its Prime Day in July, and we're happy that it decided to discount the phone by $100 for its October Prime Day. Just act fast, as such deals expire quickly during Amazon's shopping spree for Prime Members. Given how much the phone has to offer, it would be a shame if you missed this chance to save big.
Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packing 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S23 FE offers fast performance and can handle heavy tasks and games like Genshin Impact without a hitch. It also features a 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP front-facing snapper, both of which can take beautiful photos. You'll also be able to capture videos in stunning 8K resolution at 24fps.
All in all, the Galaxy S23 FE stands out as one of the best phones to grab in 2024, even though it's an older model. It offers speedy performance, solid camera capabilities, a stunning display, and is now $150 more budget-friendly. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on the Galaxy S23 FE today!
We should note that Amazon offered a $150 discount on the Galaxy S23 FE during its Prime Day in July, and we're happy that it decided to discount the phone by $100 for its October Prime Day. Just act fast, as such deals expire quickly during Amazon's shopping spree for Prime Members. Given how much the phone has to offer, it would be a shame if you missed this chance to save big.
Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packing 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S23 FE offers fast performance and can handle heavy tasks and games like Genshin Impact without a hitch. It also features a 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP front-facing snapper, both of which can take beautiful photos. You'll also be able to capture videos in stunning 8K resolution at 24fps.
On top of that, this bad boy packs a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when watching your favorite shows and movies— provided they're in HDR10+.
All in all, the Galaxy S23 FE stands out as one of the best phones to grab in 2024, even though it's an older model. It offers speedy performance, solid camera capabilities, a stunning display, and is now $150 more budget-friendly. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on the Galaxy S23 FE today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024October Prime Day slashes $150 off the price of the Galaxy S23 FE, making it a no-brainer
28 Sep, 2024The capable Galaxy S23 FE 256GB offers even greater value for money with its current discount on Amazon
16 Sep, 2024Score $100 off the Galaxy S23 FE with Amazon's limited-time deal
22 Aug, 2024The Galaxy S23 FE is a dream come true at its current Amazon price
15 Jul, 2024Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 is amazingly cheaper than the S23 FE at this hot new discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: