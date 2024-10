October Prime Day slashes $150 off the price of the Galaxy S23 FE, making it a no-brainer

Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: Save $100! Get the capable Galaxy S23 FE with 128GB of storage for $100 off its price during Prime Day. The phone delivers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save while you can! $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

We should note that Amazon offered a $150 discount on theduring its Prime Day in July, and we're happy that it decided to discount the phone by $100 for its October Prime Day. Just act fast, as such deals expire quickly during Amazon's shopping spree for Prime Members. Given how much the phone has to offer, it would be a shame if you missed this chance to save big.Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packing 8GB of RAM, theoffers fast performance and can handle heavy tasks and games like Genshin Impact without a hitch. It also features a 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP front-facing snapper, both of which can take beautiful photos. You'll also be able to capture videos in stunning 8K resolution at 24fps.On top of that, this bad boy packs a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when watching your favorite shows and movies— provided they're in HDR10+.All in all, thestands out as one of the best phones to grab in 2024, even though it's an older model. It offers speedy performance, solid camera capabilities, a stunning display, and is now $150 more budget-friendly. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on thetoday!