October Prime Day slashes $150 off the price of the Galaxy S23 FE, making it a no-brainer

The second Amazon Prime Day of this year has already begun, and we're seeing some pretty awesome Prime Day phone deals. For instance, the capable Galaxy S23 FE is discounted by a whopping $100, meaning you can snag the 128GB version for just under $500. The 256GB model is also available at the same discount, so you'll score massive savings regardless of which storage option you go for.

Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: Save $100!

Get the capable Galaxy S23 FE with 128GB of storage for $100 off its price during Prime Day. The phone delivers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save while you can!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that Amazon offered a $150 discount on the Galaxy S23 FE during its Prime Day in July, and we're happy that it decided to discount the phone by $100 for its October Prime Day. Just act fast, as such deals expire quickly during Amazon's shopping spree for Prime Members. Given how much the phone has to offer, it would be a shame if you missed this chance to save big.

Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packing 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S23 FE offers fast performance and can handle heavy tasks and games like Genshin Impact without a hitch. It also features a 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP front-facing snapper, both of which can take beautiful photos. You'll also be able to capture videos in stunning 8K resolution at 24fps.

On top of that, this bad boy packs a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when watching your favorite shows and movies— provided they're in HDR10+.

All in all, the Galaxy S23 FE stands out as one of the best phones to grab in 2024, even though it's an older model. It offers speedy performance, solid camera capabilities, a stunning display, and is now $150 more budget-friendly. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on the Galaxy S23 FE today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

