One of the best ever Galaxy S23 deals is here to give the Galaxy S24 a run for its money





Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





Originally available for $799.99 and up, the 6.1-inch S23 was unsurprisingly and rather quietly brought down to a base price of $699.99 after its successor saw daylight in January 2024, and now you can save a cool 100 bucks on top of that without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Originally available for $799.99 and up, the 6.1-inch S23 was unsurprisingly and rather quietly brought down to a base price of $699.99 after its successor saw daylight in January 2024, and now you can save a cool 100 bucks on top of that without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.





Yes, the entry-level 128GB storage configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 is marked down at the time of this writing on Amazon by $100 from its recently revised list price of $699.99, which might make you wonder what even is the point of the S23 FE now.





That's right, the two Galaxy S23 -branded devices are available at the exact same price today, and the Fan Edition is of course inferior in a number of important ways, from processing power to overall camera capabilities.









In case you're wondering, the S23 hasn't been available this cheap very often, although it did drop to an even lower price around two months ago ... for an extremely short period of time.