Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

One of the best ever Galaxy S23 deals is here to give the Galaxy S24 a run for its money

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best ever Galaxy S23 deals is here to give the Galaxy S24 a run for its money
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan looking to buy a new high-end handset from your favorite brand right now, get ready to make one of the toughest choices you've ever had to make... in a good way. 

That's because pretty much all of the best Galaxy phones out there are currently on sale at substantial discounts in unlocked variants with no device trade-in or upfront carrier activation required and no gift card or anything like that involved. We're talking first and foremost about the entire state-of-the-art S24 family, but also last year's "vanilla" Galaxy S23, which can be this year's top budget 5G option for a lot of Android power users.

Samsung Galaxy S23

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Originally available for $799.99 and up, the 6.1-inch S23 was unsurprisingly and rather quietly brought down to a base price of $699.99 after its successor saw daylight in January 2024, and now you can save a cool 100 bucks on top of that without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Yes, the entry-level 128GB storage configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 is marked down at the time of this writing on Amazon by $100 from its recently revised list price of $699.99, which might make you wonder what even is the point of the S23 FE now.

That's right, the two Galaxy S23-branded devices are available at the exact same price today, and the Fan Edition is of course inferior in a number of important ways, from processing power to overall camera capabilities.

At its newly reduced price, the "standard" S23 also manages to undercut Google's non-Pro Pixel 8 while matching the extreme affordability of the OnePlus 12R. Last but certainly not least, the discounted Galaxy S23 remains a more than decent budget-friendly alternative for the newer and only slightly better Galaxy S24, which is itself on sale at a special price right now

In case you're wondering, the S23 hasn't been available this cheap very often, although it did drop to an even lower price around two months ago... for an extremely short period of time. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless