One of the best ever Galaxy S23 deals is here to give the Galaxy S24 a run for its money

If you're a hardcore Samsung fan looking to buy a new high-end handset from your favorite brand right now, get ready to make one of the toughest choices you've ever had to make... in a good way.
That's because pretty much all of the best Galaxy phones out there are currently on sale at substantial discounts in unlocked variants with no device trade-in or upfront carrier activation required and no gift card or anything like that involved. We're talking first and foremost about the entire state-of-the-art S24 family, but also last year's "vanilla" Galaxy S23, which can be this year's top budget 5G option for a lot of Android power users.
Originally available for $799.99 and up, the 6.1-inch S23 was unsurprisingly and rather quietly brought down to a base price of $699.99 after its successor saw daylight in January 2024, and now you can save a cool 100 bucks on top of that without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
Yes, the entry-level 128GB storage configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 is marked down at the time of this writing on Amazon by $100 from its recently revised list price of $699.99, which might make you wonder what even is the point of the S23 FE now.
That's right, the two Galaxy S23-branded devices are available at the exact same price today, and the Fan Edition is of course inferior in a number of important ways, from processing power to overall camera capabilities.
At its newly reduced price, the "standard" S23 also manages to undercut Google's non-Pro Pixel 8 while matching the extreme affordability of the OnePlus 12R. Last but certainly not least, the discounted Galaxy S23 remains a more than decent budget-friendly alternative for the newer and only slightly better Galaxy S24, which is itself on sale at a special price right now.
In case you're wondering, the S23 hasn't been available this cheap very often, although it did drop to an even lower price around two months ago... for an extremely short period of time.
