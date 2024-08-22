Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The Galaxy S23 FE is a dream come true at its current Amazon price

Are you looking for your next mid-range phone? Why not consider the Galaxy S23 FE? True, its successor is getting closer to launch, but you can now snatch the existing Samsung phone for $100 off its usual price, which is about $600. Check out the deal at Amazon before it disappears.

Get the Galaxy S23 FE for 17% off at Amazon

You can now save $100 on the Galaxy S23 FE at Amazon. The model features 128GB of storage, and it's also much more appealing at its current 17% markdown, even though it's not the best price we've seen for the phone.
OK, it might not disappear super fast, but Amazon claims some paintjobs only get the discount for a short while. The cherry on top of this sweet promo is that you won't find the same bargain at Best Buy and Walmart. Then again, saving $100 is nowhere as awesome as getting the S23 FE for $151 off, a discount we saw last month.

This puppy is placed among the best mid-range phones and for the right reasons. You get a magnificent Super AMOLED for the asking price, measuring 6.4 inches. The camera setup is just as good, giving you plenty of detail and sharpness, even in low-light conditions. The rear configuration with a 50MP primary wide unit tends to capture slightly warmer colors with plenty of light around, so keep that in mind.

The Galaxy S23 FE is no slouch performance-wise, either. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, delivering smooth performance with everyday tasks. You can even engage in gaming!

No doubt, the Galaxy S23 FE is among the best options in the ~$500 price range right now. Awesome as it may be, it also has some pretty well-performing competitors.

The Google Pixel 7 is a fantastic alternative at its current price


The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 SoC may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon processor in the Samsung model, but it holds its own advantages in key areas. One of them is price. While the Galaxy S23 FE will set you back almost $500 at its current discount, you can get a 256GB Pixel 7 for $379.99 at Woot. With the MSRP of the larger storage version as high as $699, you now save 46% on the Google phone.

256GB Pixel 7: Save 46% at Woot

The Pixel 7 is older than the Galaxy S23 FE, but with no discounts on the Pixel 8 right now, it's still a remarkable choice for cash-strapped users. This fella is $319 cheaper than usual, boasting a 46% markdown.
The Pixel also wins on the camera front. It has a dual setup with a 50MP main sensor, giving you more realistic photos, as the colors are much more natural. Moreover, the camera app is feature-rich, boasting Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser, among other AI-powered functions, allowing you to do some photo magic with your snapshots.

Then again, the Galaxy S23 FE offers longer software support and, as we mentioned earlier, a better chipset. So, if gaming or holding on to your phone for longer is more important to you, the Samsung option may be the better choice. Alternatively, if you need a top-notch camera from a phone that now costs less than $400, take advantage of Woot's deal on the Google Pixel phone.

In any case, we suggest browsing our Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs comparison for additional differences. Hopefully, that will help you make a more informed decision.
