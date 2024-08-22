The Galaxy S23 FE is a dream come true at its current Amazon price
Are you looking for your next mid-range phone? Why not consider the Galaxy S23 FE? True, its successor is getting closer to launch, but you can now snatch the existing Samsung phone for $100 off its usual price, which is about $600. Check out the deal at Amazon before it disappears.
No doubt, the Galaxy S23 FE is among the best options in the ~$500 price range right now. Awesome as it may be, it also has some pretty well-performing competitors.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 SoC may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon processor in the Samsung model, but it holds its own advantages in key areas. One of them is price. While the Galaxy S23 FE will set you back almost $500 at its current discount, you can get a 256GB Pixel 7 for $379.99 at Woot. With the MSRP of the larger storage version as high as $699, you now save 46% on the Google phone.
The Pixel also wins on the camera front. It has a dual setup with a 50MP main sensor, giving you more realistic photos, as the colors are much more natural. Moreover, the camera app is feature-rich, boasting Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser, among other AI-powered functions, allowing you to do some photo magic with your snapshots.
Then again, the Galaxy S23 FE offers longer software support and, as we mentioned earlier, a better chipset. So, if gaming or holding on to your phone for longer is more important to you, the Samsung option may be the better choice. Alternatively, if you need a top-notch camera from a phone that now costs less than $400, take advantage of Woot's deal on the Google Pixel phone.
This puppy is placed among the best mid-range phones and for the right reasons. You get a magnificent Super AMOLED for the asking price, measuring 6.4 inches. The camera setup is just as good, giving you plenty of detail and sharpness, even in low-light conditions. The rear configuration with a 50MP primary wide unit tends to capture slightly warmer colors with plenty of light around, so keep that in mind.
The Galaxy S23 FE is no slouch performance-wise, either. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, delivering smooth performance with everyday tasks. You can even engage in gaming!
The Google Pixel 7 is a fantastic alternative at its current price
In any case, we suggest browsing our Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs comparison for additional differences. Hopefully, that will help you make a more informed decision.
