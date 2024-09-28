Subscribe to access exclusive content
The capable Galaxy S23 FE 256GB offers even greater value for money with its current discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Samsung Deals
The capable Galaxy S23 FE 256GB offers even greater value for money with its current discount on Amazon
The Galaxy S24 FEmay be official, but the Galaxy S23 FE is the phone to get, as it's sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less.

Right now, the retailer is offering a lovely $100 discount on the 256GB version of this capable mid-ranger, letting you score a unit for under the $560 mark. And while the discount is nowhere near as enticing as the $151 price cut this bad boy received on Prime Day, it's still pretty significant. That said, the deal has been around for a few weeks now, so we advise you not to waste any more time, as it might expire soon.

Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: Save $100!

Get the capable Galaxy S23 FE with 256GB of storage for $100 off its price on Amazon. The deal is only available for select color options. As for the phone, it delivers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save today!
$100 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers top-tier performance. This allows it to deal with demanding tasks and games like Genshin Impact with ease. In addition, it sports 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP selfie snapper and can take good-looking pictures. If you like capturing videos, you'll be pleased to learn that this fella can also record clips in 8K at 24fps.

Along with that, our friend here sports a stunning 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that's rocking a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has HDR10+ support, so you can enjoy vibrant colors and enhanced brightness while streaming your favorite shows and movies.

Overall, the Galaxy S23 FE is one of the best phones you can buy in 2024, offering fast performance, good camera capabilities, and a gorgeous display. The phone is an even bigger bang for your buck while available for $100 off, so act fast! Tap the deal button in this article and score a unit at a discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
