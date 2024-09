The capable Galaxy S23 FE 256GB offers even greater value for money with its current discount on Amazon

Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: Save $100! Get the capable Galaxy S23 FE with 256GB of storage for $100 off its price on Amazon. The deal is only available for select color options. As for the phone, it delivers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save today! $100 off (15%) Buy at Amazon



Rocking a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers top-tier performance. This allows it to deal with demanding tasks and games like Genshin Impact with ease. In addition, it sports 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP selfie snapper and can take good-looking pictures. If you like capturing videos, you'll be pleased to learn that this fella can also record clips in 8K at 24fps.



Along with that, our friend here sports a stunning 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that's rocking a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has HDR10+ support, so you can enjoy vibrant colors and enhanced brightness while streaming your favorite shows and movies.



The Galaxy S24 FE may be official , but the Galaxy S23 FE is the phone to get, as it's sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less.Right now, the retailer is offering a lovely $100 discount on the 256GB version of this capable mid-ranger, letting you score a unit for under the $560 mark. And while the discount is nowhere near as enticing as the $151 price cut this bad boy received on Prime Day, it's still pretty significant. That said, the deal has been around for a few weeks now , so we advise you not to waste any more time, as it might expire soon.