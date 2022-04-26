 Samsung cuts the S22 Ultra, Fold 3, and Flip 3 storage price and throws in free Watch 4 - PhoneArena
Samsung cuts the S22 Ultra, Fold 3, and Flip 3 storage price and throws in free Watch 4

Samsung
Daniel Petrov
Samsung cuts the Galaxy S22, Fold 3, and Flip 3 storage price and throws in free Watch 4
Samsung is not letting Mother's Day week pass by without nice deals on its hottest new products like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Tab S8, or Galaxy Watch 4

This time around, the unheard of $1000 trade-in offer for oldies like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra stays, but Samsung adds a free move from the basic 128GB model to the 256GB version. or from the price for a 256GB S22 Ultra to the 512GB price for those who balked at the instant accessory credits it was giving before.

The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Mother's Day week deals


The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Mother's Day week deals


  • Buy Z Fold3 and get $300 instant Samsung Credit, a free Galaxy Watch4, and $100 in Google Play promotional credit. Plus up to $535 trade-in credit.
  • Buy Z Flip3 and get $100 instant Samsung Credit (plus an additional $50 if you customize using Bespoke Studio, total $150), free Buds Live, and $50 Google Play promotional credit. Plus, up to $305 trade-in credit
  • Additional $50 instant credit if you customize via Bespoke Studio (total $150 instant Samsung Credit)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

512GB w/ $300 Samsung credit, free Watch 4, $100 Google Play balance, and a trade-in

$1350 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

256GB w/ $100 Samsung credit, free Buds Live, and $640 trade-in

$900 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic Mother's Day week deals


  • Buy Watch4 Classic and get $50 instant Samsung Credit ($299.99)
  • Buy Watch4 and get $50 instant Samsung Credit ($199.99)

