Samsung cuts the S22 Ultra, Fold 3, and Flip 3 storage price and throws in free Watch 4
Samsung is not letting Mother's Day week pass by without nice deals on its hottest new products like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Tab S8, or Galaxy Watch 4.
This time around, the unheard of $1000 trade-in offer for oldies like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra stays, but Samsung adds a free move from the basic 128GB model to the 256GB version. or from the price for a 256GB S22 Ultra to the 512GB price for those who balked at the instant accessory credits it was giving before.
The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Mother's Day week deals
- Buy S22 and get a free memory upgrade, enhanced trade-in credit (value tiered by model), plus save 20% on TabS8 when you bundle
- Enhanced trade-in credit: S22/S22+ (up to $700), S22 Ultra (up to $1000)
The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Mother's Day week deals
- Buy Z Fold3 and get $300 instant Samsung Credit, a free Galaxy Watch4, and $100 in Google Play promotional credit. Plus up to $535 trade-in credit.
- Buy Z Flip3 and get $100 instant Samsung Credit (plus an additional $50 if you customize using Bespoke Studio, total $150), free Buds Live, and $50 Google Play promotional credit. Plus, up to $305 trade-in credit
- Additional $50 instant credit if you customize via Bespoke Studio (total $150 instant Samsung Credit)
The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic Mother's Day week deals
- Buy Watch4 Classic and get $50 instant Samsung Credit ($299.99)
- Buy Watch4 and get $50 instant Samsung Credit ($199.99)
