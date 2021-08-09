Samsung may have revealed the Galaxy S21 FE 5G ahead of its August 11 Unpacked event





Wait, what?









While the (not so) mysterious handset is covered below the waist, also keeping its front panel completely under wraps, that top section of its back cover looks eerily familiar and yet different at the same time.









That's because the Galaxy S21 FE is widely expected to borrow the general aesthetic of its rear-facing camera setup from the "regular" S21 5G and the S21+ 5G while making a small but easily noticeable change.





Instead of creating a contrast between said camera module and the rest of the rear cover, the S21 FE will reportedly adopt a uniform look. In this particular case, we're looking at an all-purple back, which differs from the "Phantom Violet" flavors of the aforementioned Galaxy S21 and S21+ combining violet with a more eye-catching gold camera housing.





Following in the footsteps of the Navy-coated S21 Ultra released just last month , this image could depict an upcoming new version of the S21 or S21+. But we highly doubt that will prove to be the case, as it simply seems far more likely that we're looking at an all-new phone here.

Could the Galaxy S21 FE 5G still break cover on August 11?





In short, the answer to that question remains, even after this curious development, a definite... "probably not." Of course, nothing's certain until it's certain, but for one thing, there's been far too little buzz in the rumor mill of late for the S21 FE 5G to be just a couple of days away.













That being said, the timing of Samsung's social media "blunder" seems more than a little suspicious, and although we obviously can't be sure this was premeditated, it probably doesn't hurt that there's at least a whiff of pre- Unpacked intrigue in the air. We also wouldn't rule out the Galaxy S21 FE 5G making a quick appearance at the August 11 event before getting fully detailed at a later date.





The details, of course, are no big secret , starting with a slew of colors that just so happens to include violet in addition to green, white, blue, and gray. Powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as its slightly higher-end cousins, the affordable flagship is pretty much guaranteed to "settle" for a triple rear camera system composed of 32, 12, and 8MP shooters while squeezing a hefty 4,400mAh or so battery into a relatively slender body.





The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display will support 120Hz refresh rate technology, while the entry-level configuration is expected to pair 128 gigs of internal storage space with an 8GB RAM count. At the right price, that sounds like a great contender for the title of best phone available in 2021 to us.

