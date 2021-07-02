The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US

The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As you can imagine, there's no internal difference between the Navy, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver-coated Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G models currently sold by the aforementioned retailer, which obviously means you'll need to pay the same whopping $1,199.99 for an unlocked variant with 128 gigs of internal storage space regardless of your chromatic choice.
In case you're wondering, Best Buy has been selling the "regular" Galaxy S21 in a grand total of four paint jobs, snazzy pink and violet including, right off the bat, with the S21+ 5G available in three different hues of its own, including a decidedly eye-catching Phantom Violet flavor.
That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, and at least compared to Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, this does add a touch of personality and imagination to a large and very powerful device that can otherwise look a little intimidating.
Interestingly, while Samsung's official US e-store does not carry the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in Navy Blue yet, your order can be fulfilled in a Phantom Titanium flavor that's not available anywhere else.