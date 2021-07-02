$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android 5G

The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US
Samsung may have had to cancel the Galaxy Z Flip Lite and delay the S21 FE 5G due to a highly publicized global chip shortage reportedly impacting essentially all major smartphone manufacturers out there, but somehow, said problem is not stopping the company from releasing a brand-new S21 Ultra color stateside.

Curiously enough, the Navy Blue (or just Navy) version of possibly the best phone money can buy in 2021 is not available directly from the world's top handset vendor, with its US sales instead limited to Best Buy, at least for the time being.

As you can imagine, there's no internal difference between the Navy, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver-coated Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G models currently sold by the aforementioned retailer, which obviously means you'll need to pay the same whopping $1,199.99 for an unlocked variant with 128 gigs of internal storage space regardless of your chromatic choice.

Alternatively, you can opt for upfront activation on a major US carrier of your choice and save a cool 200 bucks... or wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G to be released late next month, at which point the (slowly) aging S21 Ultra could well get some additional discounts.

In case you're wondering, Best Buy has been selling the "regular" Galaxy S21 in a grand total of four paint jobs, snazzy pink and violet including, right off the bat, with the S21+ 5G available in three different hues of its own, including a decidedly eye-catching Phantom Violet flavor.

In other words, this S21 Ultra expansion from two to three colorways was long overdue, although before getting too excited, you should note that the "Navy" paint job is nowhere near as flashy as the aforementioned Phantom Pink and Violet models.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, and at least compared to Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, this does add a touch of personality and imagination to a large and very powerful device that can otherwise look a little intimidating. 

Interestingly, while Samsung's official US e-store does not carry the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in Navy Blue yet, your order can be fulfilled in a Phantom Titanium flavor that's not available anywhere else.

