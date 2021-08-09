Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 briefly appear on Amazon, price notably cheaper than Buds Pro

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 briefly appear on Amazon, price notably cheaper than Buds Pro
The upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 briefly popped up on Amazon France, revealing that Samsung's next true wireless earbuds will be significantly cheaper than the Buds Pro. The Amazon ad for the Galaxy Buds 2 got taken down shortly after, but we have them screencapped below:


While Samsung's "Pro"-marketed true wireless earbuds launched in January of this year for the price of $200, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 are apparently going to be priced at 149 EUR in Europe and possibly somewhere around $150 in the US. We can also now see that the Buds 2's dimensions are 50 x 50 x 28 mm, while their weight is 51.5 grams.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to be officially announced during the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event on August 11, alongside the Z Fold 3 itself, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and two new Galaxy Watch 4 models. The Buds 2's specs were leaked last week, along with the hint of a potential price in the $150 range, just as we're seeing here.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will pack plenty of Buds Pro features despite the lower cost, such as IPX7 water resistance and solid battery life, up to 28 hours (with the case). According to last week's specs leak, each earbud will pack an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Of course, active noise cancelling and ambient sound are also to return, as seen on earlier Samsung headphones such as the Pro and Buds Live.

