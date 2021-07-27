Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G release may be closer than you think













Obviously, it's far too late now for a full August 11 announcement alongside all the aforementioned Galaxy devices, but similar to the Z Fold 2 5G last year, Samsung could tease the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE at its fast-approaching Unpacked shindig before actually releasing the high-end handset at some point in September.





It pretty much goes without saying that we're merely speculating here, but if production is indeed "back on track" already, it seems unlikely that Samsung will wait until the year's final quarter to start selling the S21 FE 5G.





We could even see the oft-leaked and rigorously detailed Snapdragon 888 powerhouse make its commercial debut by the end of August, although at least for the time being, that feels essentially as unlikely as an October rollout.









Keep in mind that everything aside from the phone's availability and pricing information is etched in stone, including a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a 4,400mAh or so battery with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, a 32 + 12 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system, and the aforementioned Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM in an entry-level configuration also accommodating 128 gigs of data internally.

