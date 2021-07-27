Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G release may be closer than you think

Adrian Diaconescu
By
If you've been faithfully following the mobile tech news these last few months, you were probably not caught off guard by the latest rumor on the Galaxy S21 FE release front

Originally expected to headline an August Unpacked event where Samsung is all but guaranteed to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Buds 2 instead, the inexpensive sequel to 2020's hugely popular S20 FE 5G was reportedly delayed due to global chip shortages.

But then production purportedly kicked off earlier this month, and now everything is "officially back on track" according to one of the world's most reputable Twitter tipsters/mobile tech journalists. Unfortunately, Roland Quandt didn't care to elaborate on his fairly cryptic (or at the very least, generic) tweet from yesterday, leaving us guessing as to when we might see the 5G-enabled S21 FE go up for sale after all.

Obviously, it's far too late now for a full August 11 announcement alongside all the aforementioned Galaxy devices, but similar to the Z Fold 2 5G last year, Samsung could tease the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE at its fast-approaching Unpacked shindig before actually releasing the high-end handset at some point in September.

It pretty much goes without saying that we're merely speculating here, but if production is indeed "back on track" already, it seems unlikely that Samsung will wait until the year's final quarter to start selling the S21 FE 5G.

We could even see the oft-leaked and rigorously detailed Snapdragon 888 powerhouse make its commercial debut by the end of August, although at least for the time being, that feels essentially as unlikely as an October rollout. 

It remains to be seen if this promising new development on the production front means that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will ultimately prove a truly global device rather than one designed specifically for select North American and European markets to ensure a balance between supply and demand.

Keep in mind that everything aside from the phone's availability and pricing information is etched in stone, including a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a 4,400mAh or so battery with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, a 32 + 12 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system, and the aforementioned Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM in an entry-level configuration also accommodating 128 gigs of data internally.

