Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look

The picture reveals that the S21 FE will stick closely to its siblings from the S21 series in terms of design, which is not surprising. The most noticeable change is found in the camera module design, which on the S21 FE is fully integrated in the back of the phone, and uses the same material.









As for specs, a benchmark score of the S21 FE appeared two weeks ago , confirming the phone will use the same Snapdragon 888 processor found in the rest of the S21 phones, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base model.





The display of the S21 FE will be a bit bigger than the one on the S21 , measuring at 6.4-inch, which is 0.2-inch bigger in comparison. It will of course be an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will be flat. A 4,500mAh battery will likely power the phone.





There isn’t much information on what cameras the S21 FE will use, but most likely, the setup will be similar if not the same to the one on the regular S21. A punch-hole 32MP selfie camera is expected too.





According to previous reports, Samsung is planning the S21 FE to replace the Note 21 , not the S20 FE. The company cancelled it’s Note series due to weak sales and changing focus to foldable devices, so the S21 FE will have to be the best of both worlds, the worlds of the FE and Note Samsung phones. With this decision the Korean company is trying to up its S21 sales, which as it turns out were disappointing, being 30% less than the Galaxy S10 series launch from two years ago, even though the starting price of the entry level S21 has dropped significantly.





The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also be priced aggressively. Another report from South Korea suggested that the phone will be priced at around $650. This is great news for Android enthusiasts, who contributed a lot to the S20 FE’s success.

This isn’t the case in other Galaxy S21 phones, as their camera modules use different materials, finishes and colors from the rest of the body. This choice of design is similar to what Samsung introduced with its Galaxy A52 and A72 mid-range phones a couple of months ago.