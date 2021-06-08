Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look
Reliable leaker Evan Blass posted on Twitter the Galaxy S21 FE in a bunch of colors. We can see five color options in the picture: Green, White, Blue, Violet and Grey. It’s a good thing that we can also see the S21 FE from all of its sides. We know that colors Gray, Green, Violet and White will come to the US.
The picture reveals that the S21 FE will stick closely to its siblings from the S21 series in terms of design, which is not surprising. The most noticeable change is found in the camera module design, which on the S21 FE is fully integrated in the back of the phone, and uses the same material.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be announced in August along the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
As for specs, a benchmark score of the S21 FE appeared two weeks ago, confirming the phone will use the same Snapdragon 888 processor found in the rest of the S21 phones, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base model.
There isn’t much information on what cameras the S21 FE will use, but most likely, the setup will be similar if not the same to the one on the regular S21. A punch-hole 32MP selfie camera is expected too.
According to previous reports, Samsung is planning the S21 FE to replace the Note 21, not the S20 FE. The company cancelled it’s Note series due to weak sales and changing focus to foldable devices, so the S21 FE will have to be the best of both worlds, the worlds of the FE and Note Samsung phones. With this decision the Korean company is trying to up its S21 sales, which as it turns out were disappointing, being 30% less than the Galaxy S10 series launch from two years ago, even though the starting price of the entry level S21 has dropped significantly.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also be priced aggressively. Another report from South Korea suggested that the phone will be priced at around $650. This is great news for Android enthusiasts, who contributed a lot to the S20 FE’s success.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (11 updates)
-
Now reading
8 June Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look
-
6 June Galaxy S21 FE price leaked, and it's a pleasant surprise
-
3 June Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales
-
21 May Galaxy S21 FE appears in Geekbench with flagship core specs
-
9 May Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE