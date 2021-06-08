$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 08, 2021, 6:22 AM
Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look
The Galaxy S21 FE is on the horizon and the phone has now leaked in all of its glory. We also get a look at all of the colors that the device will come in.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass posted on Twitter the Galaxy S21 FE in a bunch of colors. We can see five color options in the picture: Green, White, Blue, Violet and Grey. It’s a good thing that we can also see the S21 FE from all of its sides. We know that colors Gray, Green, Violet and White will come to the US.
 

The picture reveals that the S21 FE will stick closely to its siblings from the S21 series in terms of design, which is not surprising. The most noticeable change is found in the camera module design, which on the S21 FE is fully integrated in the back of the phone, and uses the same material. 

This isn’t the case in other Galaxy S21 phones, as their camera modules use different materials, finishes and colors from the rest of the body. This choice of design is similar to what Samsung introduced with its Galaxy A52 and A72 mid-range phones a couple of months ago.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be announced in August along the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As for specs, a benchmark score of the S21 FE appeared two weeks ago, confirming the phone will use the same Snapdragon 888 processor found in the rest of the S21 phones, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base model.

The display of the S21 FE will be a bit bigger than the one on the S21, measuring at 6.4-inch, which is 0.2-inch bigger in comparison. It will of course be an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will be flat. A 4,500mAh battery will likely power the phone.

There isn’t much information on what cameras the S21 FE will use, but most likely, the setup will be similar if not the same to the one on the regular S21. A punch-hole 32MP selfie camera is expected too.

According to previous reports, Samsung is planning the S21 FE to replace the Note 21, not the S20 FE. The company cancelled it’s Note series due to weak sales and changing focus to foldable devices, so the S21 FE will have to be the best of both worlds, the worlds of the FE and Note Samsung phones. With this decision the Korean company is trying to up its S21 sales, which as it turns out were disappointing, being 30% less than the Galaxy S10 series launch from two years ago, even though the starting price of the entry level S21 has dropped significantly.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also be priced aggressively. Another report from South Korea suggested that the phone will be priced at around $650. This is great news for Android enthusiasts, who contributed a lot to the S20 FE’s success.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE View Full specs
$303 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera (Triple camera)
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Is Apple teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13 with its WWDC 2021 schedule?
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Is Apple teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13 with its WWDC 2021 schedule?
iPhone 14 might have elements of Samsung's coveted folded zoom technology
by Anam Hamid,  0
iPhone 14 might have elements of Samsung's coveted folded zoom technology
You can now have an iPhone home screen full of copies of the same app, but why?
by Victor Hristov,  0
You can now have an iPhone home screen full of copies of the same app, but why?
Prime members can get $10 back on Amazon Prime Day
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Prime members can get $10 back on Amazon Prime Day
Latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak reveals storage configurations, two colors
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak reveals storage configurations, two colors
Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless