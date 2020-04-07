Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may have a cheaper, 256GB version

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 07, 2020, 9:11 AM
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may have a cheaper, 256GB version
Foldable phones with flexible displays are impressive and novel, but they’re still very expensive. For example, the original Samsung Galaxy Fold still costs $2000, making it too expensive for many people. However, Samsung might change things a bit with its Galaxy Fold 2 model.

According to SamMobile, the Korean company is considering two different storage options for the Fold 2, the successor to the Galaxy Fold. Apart from the regular 512GB variant which will match the capacity of the original Fold, Samsung may launch a cheaper, 256GB model. Exact price figures aren’t being mentioned. The cheaper, 256GB version will probably shed between $100 and $200 from the price of the 512GB model, judging by how storage affects the price in current Samsung flagships.

Rumors about the Galaxy Fold 2 surfaced at the beginning of 2020 when a Korean tech media shared some insights about the device. Apparently, it will feature more refined bezels, a new hinge mechanism, and a larger second screen. The main fold-in type display will also see an increase in size from 7.3 to 7.7 inches, and the strange notch in the upper right corner will transform into a cutout of the Infinity-O variety.

There is also information that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have an S Pen, just like the expected Note 20 model and its predecessors. Samsung wants to use the Ultra Thin Glass seen in the Z Flip to make the Fold 2 more scratch resistant and S pen friendly. It's not all good news, though. An anonymous official said that the "Galaxy Fold 2 is not able to employ high-pixel cameras because it is thick." What this means is we probably won't see the 108-megapixel sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the new Fold 2.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold View Full specs
$2100 Samsung Galaxy Fold on
$1889 Samsung Galaxy Fold on
  • Display 7.3 inches
    2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless