Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may have a cheaper, 256GB version
According to SamMobile, the Korean company is considering two different storage options for the Fold 2, the successor to the Galaxy Fold. Apart from the regular 512GB variant which will match the capacity of the original Fold, Samsung may launch a cheaper, 256GB model. Exact price figures aren’t being mentioned. The cheaper, 256GB version will probably shed between $100 and $200 from the price of the 512GB model, judging by how storage affects the price in current Samsung flagships.
There is also information that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have an S Pen, just like the expected Note 20 model and its predecessors. Samsung wants to use the Ultra Thin Glass seen in the Z Flip to make the Fold 2 more scratch resistant and S pen friendly. It's not all good news, though. An anonymous official said that the "Galaxy Fold 2 is not able to employ high-pixel cameras because it is thick." What this means is we probably won't see the 108-megapixel sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the new Fold 2.