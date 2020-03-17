T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G

by Daniel Petrov
Mar 17, 2020, 12:13 PM
Now that the S20 series are done and dusted by Samsung, what's there to look forward to? The Galaxy Note 20, of course, and the company just announced a major upgrade that over the S20 models that may be coming with it.

It may come in the form of tripling the storage speed as Samsung is entering mass production of new 512GB eUFS 3.1 memory for "flagship phones". The 512GB version of the S20 Ultra 5G still comes with the eUFS 3.0 standard which, albeit the current fastest, won't hold a candle to what Samsung is about to produce.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 20 memory speed specs


"Phones with the new eUFS 3.1 will only take about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data whereas UFS 3.0-based phones require more than four minutes," says Samsung, which tells you all that you need to know about the future of storage standards. The random operation speeds are also greatly increased with up to 60% better performance.

At a sequential write speed of over 1,200MB/s, Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 boasts more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC (540MB/s) and over ten times the speed of a UHS-I microSD card (90MB/s). 

This means consumers can enjoy the speed of an ultra-slim notebook when storing massive files like 8K videos or several hundred large-size photos in their smartphones, without any buffering. Transferring contents from an old phone to a new device will also require considerably less time.

Besides the 512GB packs, Samsung will also start producing the ultrafast eUFS 3.1 storage memory in 256GB and even 128GB capacities, which comes as another hint that the Note 20 would mimic the storage models of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G indeed. 

That would be a downgrade from the Note 10+ that starts off from 256GB, but let's wait and see how it all pans out on the Galaxy Note 20 storage front.

