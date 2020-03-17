Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 20 memory speed specs
At a sequential write speed of over 1,200MB/s, Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 boasts more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC (540MB/s) and over ten times the speed of a UHS-I microSD card (90MB/s).
This means consumers can enjoy the speed of an ultra-slim notebook when storing massive files like 8K videos or several hundred large-size photos in their smartphones, without any buffering. Transferring contents from an old phone to a new device will also require considerably less time.
Besides the 512GB packs, Samsung will also start producing the ultrafast eUFS 3.1 storage memory in 256GB and even 128GB capacities, which comes as another hint that the Note 20 would mimic the storage models of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G indeed.
That would be a downgrade from the Note 10+ that starts off from 256GB, but let's wait and see how it all pans out on the Galaxy Note 20 storage front.