Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sales increased in March despite global pandemic

A new Galaxy (Z) Fold is coming in August

EconoTimes says the higher sales number in March could have something to do with the decision to release the Mirror Gold Galaxy Z Flip later in some key markets. Ultimately, though, the upwards trajectory suggests customers are slowly warming to the foldable format.



There is still a long way to go before foldable smartphones become a mainstream product, but industry analysts expect demand to increase a hundredfold by 2025. Samsung is currently the market leader, unsurprisingly.



As for the near future, the Galaxy Z Flip success means the South Korean company is now in a better position to launch the next-gen



This should all be followed up in early 2021 by a second-gen Galaxy Z Flip. Recently published patents point towards the presence of a larger external display and a triple-camera setup just above that.

Foldables will eventually replace traditional flagships

Samsung has not yet clarified its long-term plans for its growing foldable smartphone business, but the company is eventually expected to ditch traditional flagship devices entirely. That step is still quite a long way down the line, though.





Within the next few years, the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lineups should be merged into a single flagship series launched at the beginning of each year. This move has been rumored countless times in the past and presumably explains the increasing similarities between Galaxy S and Note flagships in recent years.









The primary focus in the premium segment at that point will shift to the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold devices. These are expected to continue launching in their existing slots – February/March and August/September.

Finally, once interest in traditional flagship smartphones has decreased enough, the traditional lineup should be phased out completely. That should spell the end for the historic Galaxy S and Galaxy Note brands.

