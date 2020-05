Rumor suggests Samsung is working on a more affordable Galaxy Fold and two more foldable models

i´ve heard $900 ish and Fold Lite as the name

It’s true that at the moment, foldable devices’ technology is not perfect, however, Samsung seems to be really liking the idea of foldables. Last year, the South-Korea-based tech giant released the Galaxy Fold , this February it stunned us with the beautiful, modern-looking Galaxy Z Flip and we’re all excited about its upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 Now, MSPowerUser reports about an interesting new rumor, posted on Twitter by XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach. Apparently, the rumor is that Samsung is planning on releasing a Galaxy Fold e, or some say it may be named Galaxy Fold Lite, for around $1100.Additionally, the tech giant is also rumored to plan to release 3 foldable smartphones, one of them will feature the Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin foldable glass (UTG), and the other two models are said to have plastic panels, such as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.However, Weinbach underlines that this is just a rumor and stresses that it has to be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment, we don’t have any confirmed information on the topic by Samsung and no announcement or release dates have been revealed for now, but we do expect more information later this year, so stay tuned!