Rumor suggests Samsung is working on a more affordable Galaxy Fold and two more foldable models
Additionally, the tech giant is also rumored to plan to release 3 foldable smartphones, one of them will feature the Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin foldable glass (UTG), and the other two models are said to have plastic panels, such as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.
i´ve heard $900 ish and Fold Lite as the name— Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) May 11, 2020
with tiny/no back screen
However, Weinbach underlines that this is just a rumor and stresses that it has to be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment, we don’t have any confirmed information on the topic by Samsung and no announcement or release dates have been revealed for now, but we do expect more information later this year, so stay tuned!