The FlexPai 2 makes me think the Galaxy Fold 2 will be awesome, here’s why...

Last week, Royole Corporation revealed the FlexPai 2, the company’s second smartphone with a foldable display. If you’re closely following tech news the name might ring a bell. Royole was the first company to officially announce a foldable phone in early 2019, beating Samsung and Huawei to the punch. But that’s pretty much all the original FlexPai had going for it. The phone was big and clunky and honestly kind of ugly. It was proof of concept more than a device that you can use every day.