New report suggests Galaxy Fold 2 green and blue variants, no S Pen

by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 13, 2020, 6:17 AM
Earlier this year, Korean media hinted at the possibility of the Fold 2 coming with an S Pen, but a new report from Samsung's home country now suggests otherwise. It's implied that Samsung dropped its ambitions to include the stylus in an effort to decrease the smartphone's weight, as compared to the previous Fold version. Suggested is also the weight of around 229 grams for the Galaxy Fold 2, 47 grams less than its predecessor.

The new report also claims two new color options to be available for the upcoming foldable - Astro Blue and Martian Green, which were initially planned for the first iteration of the Fold but didn't make the cut. Those are not likely to be available in all regions however.

Last week we also reported on the possibility of a cheaper, 256 GB Galaxy Fold 2 version, as opposed to the 512 GB variant that will match the first Fold. This would suggest that the South Korean giant is not only aiming to ship a lighter and better device, with an increased external display size, but also make it more affordable, as people are now more unlikely than ever to spend $2000 on any smartphone. The 256 GB version of the Fold 2 is to be between $100 and $200 cheaper than the 512 GB one, based on how storage affects current Samsung flagship pricing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive smartphones of 2020, to feature an 8-inch foldable display and even slimmer design when closed. This may come at the cost of its camera quality, as compared to the company's other flagships, though we don't have camera specifics at this time.

Release date for the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be sometime in Q3 of this year, possibly near, or alongside the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 in August, which is currently not expected to suffer any delays.

