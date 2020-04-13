New report suggests Galaxy Fold 2 green and blue variants, no S Pen
Last week we also reported on the possibility of a cheaper, 256 GB Galaxy Fold 2 version, as opposed to the 512 GB variant that will match the first Fold. This would suggest that the South Korean giant is not only aiming to ship a lighter and better device, with an increased external display size, but also make it more affordable, as people are now more unlikely than ever to spend $2000 on any smartphone. The 256 GB version of the Fold 2 is to be between $100 and $200 cheaper than the 512 GB one, based on how storage affects current Samsung flagship pricing.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive smartphones of 2020, to feature an 8-inch foldable display and even slimmer design when closed. This may come at the cost of its camera quality, as compared to the company's other flagships, though we don't have camera specifics at this time.
Release date for the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be sometime in Q3 of this year, possibly near, or alongside the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 in August, which is currently not expected to suffer any delays.