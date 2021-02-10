Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

The first great Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deal has arrived

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 10, 2021, 3:16 AM
With so many substantial AirPods and AirPods Pro discounts offered by so many major US retailers in the last few weeks alone, it was clearly only a matter of time before someone decided to take the fight to the commanding leader of the global true wireless earbuds market with a nice Galaxy Buds Pro deal.

That someone is unsurprisingly Woot, an Amazon-owned e-tailer known for beating the likes of, well, its parent company and Best Buy to the punch when it comes to massive price cuts of all kinds of new and old gadgets. Of course, Samsung's latest AirPods Pro alternatives may seem a bit too new to already receive a significant markdown, but that's not stopping Woot from selling these noise-cancelling bad boys at $169.99 a pair today only.

That's 30 bucks lower than the regular price of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and make no mistake, you will get unused, unopened, and undamaged units at your doorstep in around a week if you choose to take advantage of this unprecedented limited-time promotion. 

Prime members are also eligible for free "standard" shipping, which means the only difference between ordering new Buds Pro units from Amazon and Woot is that the latter option comes with a 90-day seller warranty rather than full 1-year manufacturer coverage.

If you hurry, you can snap up the discounted true wireless earbuds unveiled less than a month ago in your choice of three different paint jobs, including Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. These puppies are arguably prettier than last year's kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, mind you, while sounding roughly as great as Apple's crazy popular and extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro.

Granted, the active noise cancellation technology is objectively not as good on the Galaxy Buds Pro as on the AirPods Pro, but the battery life is also undeniably superior on the newer model. Besides, the AirPods Pro are typically available at a whopping $250, although a number of recent deals have significantly reduced that list price in both new and refurbished condition, making your decision quite hard.

