The first great Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deal has arrived
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's 30 bucks lower than the regular price of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and make no mistake, you will get unused, unopened, and undamaged units at your doorstep in around a week if you choose to take advantage of this unprecedented limited-time promotion.
If you hurry, you can snap up the discounted true wireless earbuds unveiled less than a month ago in your choice of three different paint jobs, including Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. These puppies are arguably prettier than last year's kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, mind you, while sounding roughly as great as Apple's crazy popular and extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro.
Granted, the active noise cancellation technology is objectively not as good on the Galaxy Buds Pro as on the AirPods Pro, but the battery life is also undeniably superior on the newer model. Besides, the AirPods Pro are typically available at a whopping $250, although a number of recent deals have significantly reduced that list price in both new and refurbished condition, making your decision quite hard.