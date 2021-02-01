Save big on Apple's AirPods Pro with this whole new bunch of great deals
As such, it should come as no surprise that the market-leading high-end true wireless earbuds have been on sale at a cool $50 discount pretty much ever since Samsung's impressive Galaxy Buds Pro were released. Better yet, both Best Buy and Woot shoppers can save even more for a limited time thanks to a bunch of killer new deals.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging an extra $10 for the next month or so (or until inventory runs out) for what we can safely presume to be AirPods Pro units in similar condition with an identical 90-day warranty included. If you're willing to cough up just four bucks on top of that, Woot will hook you up with "open box" earbuds backed by an inferior 30-day warranty.
Despite that downside, the $183.99 deal might actually be better seeing as how you're basically looking at new, unused, and undamaged AirPods Pros sold with damaged packaging. Last but certainly not least, you can pay $189.99 and receive entirely new units with a full 1-year Apple warranty included from Woot. The choice is ultimately all yours, and if you think about it, there are essentially no bad options when you stand to save anywhere between $60 and $80 on such hugely popular and well-reviewed audio accessories.