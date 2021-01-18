Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's first update adds important sound enhancements

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 18, 2021, 9:44 PM
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's first update adds important sound enhancements
Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro are going on sale in select countries on January 15, so many customers who ordered the earphones might have already received them. If you're one of the proud owners of a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, you'll be happy to know that Samsung is pushing out some sound improvements to the buds.

The update went live early this week and is expected to expand to all territories in the coming days. It's a very small update that weighs in at 2.20MB, but the changes it brings are quite important. The official changelog (via @SamsungRydah) mentions the addition of the Hearing enhancements features. Also, Left/Right sound balance adjustment has been added too, along with improved Bixby voice wake-up response.

Last but not least, the usual “improved system stability and reliability” is part of the update too. Considering the small size of the update, it doesn't matter whether you're using mobile data to download it or Wi-Fi, so download away if it's available for you.

