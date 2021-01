Apple's AirPods held sway over all competitors in the TWS Bluetooth Headset market

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, "TWS headsets drove global sales volumes in the Bluetooth headset segment. While the pandemic slowed demand briefly during the first half of the year, sales rebounded strongly during the second half. The Work From Home shift benefited the entire Bluetooth headset category in terms of sales volume growth." Hyers also touched on Apple's current domination of the TWS Bluetooth headset market while also pointing out that the tech giant's share is shrinking thanks to competition this year from Samsung , Huawei, and Xiaomi. Hyers said, "Apple maintained a commanding lead in the TWS segment in 2020, but its commanding share is shrinking as competition intensifies. Strong competition is expected from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei in 2021. The TWS headset market is already hugely overcrowded and despite a strong sales outlook, there will inevitably be consolidation in the years ahead."