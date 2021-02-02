Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds Pro are already receiving their second important software update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 02, 2021, 4:13 AM
Released just a couple of weeks ago to give Apple's insanely popular and extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro a run for their money, Samsung's latest noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds got their first software update pretty much right off the bat.

While not exactly major in terms of the new features brought to the table or hefty in download size, this made some very welcome improvements to the overall system stability and reliability, as well as implementing important Hearing enhancements.

Impressively enough, the Galaxy Buds Pro are receiving yet another update so quickly after their commercial debut, and this one is focused among others on boosting the thing highlighted as the biggest weakness of these hot new bad boys in our comprehensive review.

Yes, the active noise cancelling (ANC) technology is being improved with this 2.2MB goodie pack rolling out over-the-air in the US as we speak, although it's probably wise not to expect the Galaxy Buds Pro to challenge Apple's supremacy in that field right away. That's simply not a difference you can completely make up from a software standpoint.


Then again, what Samsung can definitely do is dramatically close the ANC performance gap so that prospective buyers end up deeming the Galaxy Buds Pro a better overall value proposition than the AirPods Pro. Obviously, there's more to this second software update than noise cancellation enhancements, with the important Ambient Sound function and the Voice Detect mode's switching speed set to get improvements of their own.

Once again, that doesn't qualify as a huge, life-altering, or user experience-transforming update, but it's another small reason why you should consider putting 200 bucks in Samsung's pocket rather than giving Apple the $250 normally commanded by the AirPods Pro. 

Don't forget that the Galaxy Buds Pro are standout performers as far as both sound quality and battery life are concerned while arguably looking much sleeker than Samsung's rookie true wireless earbuds effort with ANC capabilities on deck.

