Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW can be yours for free with (almost) no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









But nothing can rival Big Red's latest A71 5G UW deal, allowing both new and existing customers to essentially score the Snapdragon 765-powered phone for free after monthly bill credits. That's right, ladies and gents, you can currently save a whopping 650 bucks simply by opening a new line of service on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get More Unlimited plan.





You don't need to trade in an existing device or port in a number from a different mobile network operator, and no, you don't even have to sign up for a monthly installment plan, as outright purchases at the aforementioned full retail price are also eligible for the same $650 discount in the form of "promo credit" applied to your account over a period of two years.





In case you're wondering, yes, this killer new special offer eclipses everything that was available at Verizon on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday for cash-strapped 5G enthusiasts while matching the carrier's latest Galaxy A51 5G UW promotion as well.





The differences, of course, are all in the A71's favor, which is larger than the 5G-capable A51 and slightly more impressive from a number of key standpoints including camera performance and memory. Yes, this 6.7-inch giant packs a generous 8 gigs of RAM in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space while featuring a quad rear-facing shooter setup composed of a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro cam, and 5MP depth sensor.





Don't forget to hurry if you're interested in this free 5G mid-ranger, as Verizon plans to nix the online-only deal at the end of the week.