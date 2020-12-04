iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW $0 at Verizon
Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW can be yours for free with (almost) no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 04, 2020, 6:29 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW can be yours for free with (almost) no strings attached
Despite its unnecessarily convoluted name, the Galaxy A71 5G UW is without a doubt one of the best 5G-enabled smartphones you can purchase on a relatively tight budget in the US before Christmas.

Normally priced at a fairly reasonable $649.99 with support for both Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network and its considerably slower 5G signal available since October, the upper mid-range handset has been repeatedly discounted in the last few months, undercutting at one point Samsung's humbler Galaxy A51 5G UW.

But nothing can rival Big Red's latest A71 5G UW deal, allowing both new and existing customers to essentially score the Snapdragon 765-powered phone for free after monthly bill credits. That's right, ladies and gents, you can currently save a whopping 650 bucks simply by opening a new line of service on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get More Unlimited plan.

You don't need to trade in an existing device or port in a number from a different mobile network operator, and no, you don't even have to sign up for a monthly installment plan, as outright purchases at the aforementioned full retail price are also eligible for the same $650 discount in the form of "promo credit" applied to your account over a period of two years.

In case you're wondering, yes, this killer new special offer eclipses everything that was available at Verizon on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday for cash-strapped 5G enthusiasts while matching the carrier's latest Galaxy A51 5G UW promotion as well. 

The differences, of course, are all in the A71's favor, which is larger than the 5G-capable A51 and slightly more impressive from a number of key standpoints including camera performance and memory. Yes, this 6.7-inch giant packs a generous 8 gigs of RAM in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space while featuring a quad rear-facing shooter setup composed of a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro cam, and 5MP depth sensor.

Don't forget to hurry if you're interested in this free 5G mid-ranger, as Verizon plans to nix the online-only deal at the end of the week.

Related phones

Galaxy A71 5G UW

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 16hVerizon's Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW can be yours for free with (almost) no strings attached
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 16hHere's how you can save up to $550 on Apple's iPhone 11 (no trade-in needed)
Popular stories
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount
Popular stories
Harman Kardon's exquisite smart speaker is 70% off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever after Cyber Monday
Popular stories
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds drop to a new low price

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
You literally can't do better than this Google Pixel 4a Black Friday deal at Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless