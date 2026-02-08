Google tests changes to its Contacts and Phone apps





It appears that Android users would prefer to copy iPhone users and manage their Calling Cards from the Google Contacts app instead of the Phone by Google app. Google probably doesn't want to simply move the cards from the phone app to the Contacts app. Instead, Google is adding a shortcut to its Contacts app that will allow users to access the Calling Cards from Google Contacts as well as the Phone app.







According to AssembleDebug, writing for Android Authority, in version 4.72.5.862509763 of the Google Contacts app, code was discovered suggesting that Calling Cards will also be available from Google Contacts via a shortcut button that will be added to the app. This button will be found in the Google Contacts' Organize Tab. Tapping the button will open the same Calling Cards management screen that is found in the Phone by Google app.









Also found in the Phones by Google app in version 208.0.864581421 is a Material 3 Expressive update to the Call Screen menu. Animation at the top of the display has been removed and the new look appears much cleaner and less cluttered. The above changes have yet to be rolled out to Android users in either the Phone by Google app or the Google Contacts app.





