Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung is being extra cautious with its tri-foldable, which may lead to you having to pay substantially more

Samsung's extra cautious, and severely limited, approach to the Galaxy G Fold tri-foldable phone means you'll probably have to pay a lot more to own one.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung
Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable smartphone partially unfolded
*Image credit — Huawei

The upcoming Samsung tri-foldable smartphone, likely to be called the Galaxy G Fold, is an even less ambitious experiment than initially reported. Contrary to earlier claims about 200,000 units in the works, a new report (translated source) reveals that Samsung is being extra cautious, and that the G Fold really is just an experiment.

Samsung will apparently only be manufacturing around 50,000 units of its tri-foldable. The phone will also be seeing a very limited release in a select few high-income markets, just so the company can gauge consumer interest in such a device.

Will you be buying the Galaxy G Fold?

Vote View Result


However, there is a problem with producing such a small number of units: it’ll be super difficult to get your hands on one. As such, it’s very likely that the G Fold will actually become a scarce product, which will then be resold for much higher prices. Those who can afford it and really want it will probably get one, but most people will simply be priced out.

That might actually help Samsung understand consumer interest even better, but it’ll be at the detriment of said consumer. The report also alleges that the company does not want to draw attention away from the recently-released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has been performing exceptionally well.



Samsung’s approach for the G Fold is very similar to how it plans to handle the upcoming Project Moohan XR (Extended Reality) headset as well. While it may be more affordable than the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung plans to only produce a small number of units for some regions, also to gauge consumer interest.

Both tri-foldable phones and XR headsets are new categories that the company is interested in exploring, particularly because others — like Apple — are thinking about making AR smart glasses. But jumping in headfirst and expecting to sell a million units, as Apple did with the Vision Pro, would be ill-advised.

According to the report, the Galaxy G Fold could be announced as early as next month, but its very limited availability means that it will struggle, with or without consumer interest.

Samsung is being extra cautious with its tri-foldable, which may lead to you having to pay substantially more
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless