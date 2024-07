Instead of attacking Apple, Samsung should notice the log in its own eye

confrontation is the new black

Battery and charging: lots of room for improvement

Are you taking notes, Samsung?



Also, charging speeds!

Attempting to undermine Apple while often following in its footsteps is… well, not the most clever attitude from Samsung. Consistency, people!So, let me elaborate a bit. Let's talk about how Samsung should address the log in its own eye before talking about the speck in other eyes. Let's see what Samsung could do better with its Galaxy handsets. These are my own personal suggestions, as the ways in which a phone could get better are too many to count.I'll never forget how the Galaxy S24 Ultra was put with another phone in a freezer for several days at -7 Fahrenheit (ca. -22 °C).In this batterytaking (that's the appropriate synonym for "breathtaking", given the context) showdown, theand the other phone were placed in the freezer with 59% charge each.After 48 hours, the S24 Ultra had depleted its battery entirely, while the other impressively retained 33% charge.But the real showstopper? After five days in the freezer, the challenger was still going strong with over 10% battery left. Truly remarkable performance!Which phone we're talking about here? Well, it's the Honor Magic 6 Pro How is that possible? That's thanks to the second-generation silicon-carbon battery in the Magic 6 series, promising superior performance, especially in low temperatures.While we're talking about batteries, let's not forget the recently unveiled OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and its Glacier Battery The Ace 3 Pro is powered by a 6,100 mAh battery, which is claimed to dynamically adjust the charging currency within a reasonable range, minimizing the occurrence of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current, therefore ensuring a healthier battery lifespan and faster charging speed.Hey, Samsung, I'm not trying to say anything. Isaying it. Okay, I'm not going to say it. Instead, I'll just let this sink in: