OnePlus introduces its first flagship powered by a Glacier Battery

After weeks of leaks, OnePlus’s new flagship, the Ace 3 Pro, was finally introduced in China. Many of the phone’s specs have been previously known thanks to multiple reliable tipsters, but if you didn’t follow our news feed, here is what to expect from it.

First off, OnePlus confirmed its new flagship is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. To keep the phone in the upper tier of the flagship category, OnePlus included up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage (UFS 4.0).

As we previously reported, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro boasts a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It’s the “standard” display that many flagships use these days, so there’s really no surprise here.

As far as the camera goes, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro features the same configuration as the OnePlus 12R, so expect a 50-megapixel main sensor (f/1.8, optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

What the Ace 3 Pro brings to the table in terms of innovation is the new Glacier Battery. In fact, this is probably the main reason OnePlus decided to launch another flagship similar to the OnePlus 12R.

The Ace 3 Pro is powered by a 6,100 mAh battery, which “dynamically adjust the charging currency within a reasonable range, minimizing the occurrence of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current, therefore ensuring a healthier battery lifespan and faster charging speed.”

The new technology has been developed by OnePlus in partnership with CATL, and it’s probably going to be fully embraced by the Chinese company. This means that we’ll see more OnePlus smartphones with Glacier Battery in the coming months.

Back to the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, the new flagship is IP65 rated, which means it features the highest level of dust protection and can withstand low-pressure water jets.

When it comes to pricing, the new Ace 3 Pro is a true flagship killer. The smartphone will be available for purchase in China starting on July 3. It will be available in Green Field, Titanium Silver, and Porcelain White for as low as CNY 3,199 ($440) or as high as CNY 4,399 ($605).
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

