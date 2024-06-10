Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Realme testing 300W fast charging now, joining Redmi and Xiaomi

By
0comments
Realme testing 300W fast charging now, joining Redmi and Xiaomi
Fast-charging phones are coming, and it seems to be happening fast. A couple of months ago we reported on Redmi working on 300W charging, and now yet another company is joining the bandwagon, Realme.

Francis Wong, Realme's Head of Marketing for Realme Global, has confirmed that the company is now testing 300W charging during an interview with YouTuber @Thetechchap. It's not actually that surprising, given the fact that Realme is usually at the front when it comes to charging tech.

Xiaomi and Redmi have already demoed their 300W charging, and Redmi's solution managed to fully charge a phone in under five minutes.

By the way, Realme is already offering 240W charging, which is ultra-fast on its own, and is supported by the company's GT Neo 5 smartphone. This phone can charge for under 10 minutes fully, something really impressive.

So far, Redmi doesn't have a phone that supports the tech, so it's possible that Realme will beat its rival and release a phone that supports 300W charging first. The tech could make it probably inside the Realme GT Neo 6, although Wong didn't give details on that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless