New thinnest foldable from China to give the Galaxy Z Fold 6 headaches

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 announcement is imminent, we're a week away from the official event on July 10, but there's another contender from the Far East that will give the Samsung foldable a serious run for its money.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has leaked in the form of an image posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Evan Blass. We know how good Mr. Blass's track record is, so there's almost no doubt this leak is legit.

Along with the radical looks this device sports, there are some specs included.



Part of the aforementioned leaks specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with a 5,000+ mAh battery. We're not sure what the capacity will be exactly, but 5,000 mAh on a thin foldable is already quite impressive.

Speaking of thin, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to be under 10 mm when folded, which will compete with the likes of the Honor Magic V2 and other thin foldables out there for the "thinnest folding phone" crown.

The Mix Fold 4 will come with wireless charging and an IPX8 rating, according to Blass, and he also mentions a 50MP main camera with a Leica Summilux lens. This information corroborates previous leaks about the Mix Fold 4.

Chinese tipster DigitalChatStation posted on Weibo a couple of weeks ago some specs for the Mix Fold 4, including the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Another leak on the subject lists two-way satellite communication, 100W wired charging, and a weight between 220-240 grams. The Mix Fold 4 is going to be released in the third quarter of this year, sometime around September, along with a Mix Flip model.
