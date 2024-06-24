The Galaxy S24 Ultra almost doubles the sales of S23 Ultra in Europe (the iPhone 15 is behind the Galaxy A15)
Image credit - PhoneArena
If you think the Galaxy S23 Ultra was a major hit in Europe, I don't know what you'll think of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This year's jacked flagship from Samsung has almost doubled the sales of its predecessor in the first three months of 2024!
The data comes from the well-known technology market analyst firm Canalys and a report of theirs that's been cited by ShiftDelete (machine translated from Turkish).
The Canalys report shows that in Q1 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the sixth most shipped smartphone in Europe with 0.9 million units.
For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the third most shipped smartphone in Europe for Q1 2024: 1.6 million units!
This is a clear victory not only for the S24 Ultra, but also for Samsung as a whole. You see, the first three spots for most shipped phones in Europe in Q1 2023 (excluding Russia) were occupied by Apple. The iPhone 14 was the most popular one, then came the iPhone 14 Pro, and the third place was for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
In Q1 2024, it's all mixed up: the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most sought after phone (2.6 million units), then it's the iPhone 15 Pro (1.6 million units), then it's the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The vanilla iPhone 15 is way down at number five in the list.
The fourth place for Q1 2024 is held by another Galaxy phone: the budget-friendly Galaxy A15! Samsung traditionally sells many A series phones, but this year, the company successfully directed consumers towards its flagship champion.
Xiaomi also saw significant success in the first quarter of 2024. The Redmi 13C and Redmi Note 13 4G models collectively sold over two million units, pushing Xiaomi into the top 10 list. In 2023, Xiaomi didn't have a single device in this list! Way to go!
For Samsung, this was expected – the Galaxy S24 is also selling in higher volumes than originally expected, as we've recently reported.
