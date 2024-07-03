People rip Samsung to pieces after the company calls out Apple multiple times - here's why

iOS 18

With this tweet, Samsung is referring to Apple’s latest (and probably sneakiest) marketing move to call the AI on iPhone, iPad, and Mac “Apple Intelligence”.





Samsung must be jealous of Apple’s genius idea to call AI… AI, and make it unique to Apple? Tim Cook & Co name everything. Perhaps Samsung should start doing the same.









And just because third time’s a charm, Samsung had to go totally off topic, implying the Galaxy takes better photos than the iPhone.





However, I noticed Sammy isn't confident enough to mention the video album. Why is that? Who cares! No one takes videos in 2024. What is this? 2010?!



People respond to Samsung’s childish tweets about Apple's iOS 18: “Cringe marketing campaign”





But then came the replies to Samsung’s rage tweets, and although they aren’t nearly as sophisticated as my nerdy responses from above, they hit much harder, since you know they are coming from a real place.



You can read all of them if you zoom in on the screenshots, but here are some of my favorite tweets in response to Samsung’s anti-Apple tweets:



Your marketing is cringe. Just stop, please.

Adding “Apple” just means it’s going to work.

I forgot that time Samsung invented the cellphone.

Big talk for a company that tried stealing Apple’s business model.

I don’t like Apple but this is the definition of living rent-free in someone's mind.





Samsung keeps making it seem like Apple is the only “villain”, while borrowing Tim Cook’s “evil” business model





So, yeah… it’s happened again. Samsung called out Apple. Multiple times. With multiple tweets. Which makes me wonder…



What I find ironic is that Samsung’s tantrum coincided with the leaked images of the company’s new Galaxy Buds Pro 3. And guess what? The unique look of Samsung’s earbuds is gone, making a way to a more mainstream earbud design - that of the AirPods Pro (with the stem and all).



In fact, to add to the obvious design inspiration Samsung likes to take from Cupertino, the alleged Galaxy Watch Ultra will be square - just like the Apple Watch Ultra. That’s another first for Samsung’s flagship smartwatch lineup. So, I guess Samsung believes Tim Cook & Co are doing some things right.



Samsung has a lot to say about some of Apple's choices but loves following Tim Cook's lead





But I’d like to go back to the tweet I quoted earlier: “Big talk for a company that tried stealing Apple’s business model.”



This X user says “tried”, but I’d disagree. Samsung didn’t just try but pretty much managed to emulate Apple’s business model quite successfully. At least when it comes to the Galaxy S series (although not in terms of revenue).







For example, the upcoming Galaxy S25 and S25+ are expected to reuse the same camera sensors as the



Not to mention the fact that the Galaxy S24 , S23, S22 and arguably the S21 share almost the same design - another very “Apple” move from the company so keen on dunking on its big competitor for being “slow”.



All in all, Samsung seems to take every opportunity to villainize Apple. And don’t get me wrong, Tim Cook & Co are no angels. For example, making “Apple Intelligence” exclusive to the



Obviously, Samsung would love to make it clear that the Galaxy lets users move their app icons anywhere on the screen “since 2010”. Hey Samsung… Moving your laggy software out of your phones from 2010 to 2018 would’ve helped users even more!