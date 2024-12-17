Reality check: iPhone is no longer “king of software support” - this Android phone is

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Regular Feature Drops make Pixel feel like a special phone - something I can’t say about my iPhone 15 Pro

To be fair, Google isn’t “blindly generous” (if that’s even a thing) - Pixel Studio (an app used to create original AI images from prompts) is a powerful tool I wish all Pixels had, but for some reason it is now exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. And for some reason, I highly doubt it’s because of hardware constraints.





We must talk about Apple’s tendency to ignore older iPhones with every new iOS update

Recommended Stories

While Apple’s updates for older iPhones have always been a selling point, the quality of those updates is (in my view) a whole different story.





iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro Max

And this isn’t the only time Apple has treated older iPhones this way, which speaks to the fact that this isn’t a coincidence but a policy. Meanwhile, while not perfect, Google’s love for older Pixel phones is refreshing, and that’s where I have to bring up Samsung too.





iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 6

iOS 17 and iOS 18 on my iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro - more (and super frustrating) bugs than Android 14 and Android 15 on my Pixel

iOS 18

Pixel 6

Android 14

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

iPhone 15 Pro

iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro Max

For example, I have a pretty long note (in the Notes app), which I can no longer open on iOS 18 , which I was able to access on iOS 17 . When I try to open the note, both of my iPhones would start heating up to the point where it feels they’d catch on fire if I don’t kill the app.





iOS 18

iOS 17

iOS 18

Buggy Android versions - Google has turned it around (fingers crossed)

Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone is no longer the benchmark for software support - here’s what Apple needs to change to get back on track

Delivering bug-free updates - iOS needs to return to its roots of being reliable and polished, and not feature-packed, but rushed and buggy

Treating older iPhones (much) better - iOS updates shouldn’t make my iPhone run slower, while giving me a couple of new features - we need to flip the script on this one, Apple (and ASAP)

Feature Drops might be a “Google thing,” but Apple could/should learn from that - why not give iPhone users regular, meaningful updates instead of saving everything for the annual iOS release? I’m asking that knowing it’s 99% sure it’s not happening, but still…

And last but not least - can we make Apple Intelligence … good? ASAP. Please. I know I didn’t discuss Apple Intelligence in this story, but the truth is that Apple’s AI is at least a year behind what Google and Samsung are doing, and this should change if Apple wants me to take their AI seriously

Don’t try me, Apple! I’m already tempted to switch to a Galaxy or Pixel (full-time)

Android phones