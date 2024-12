Reality check: iPhone is no longer “king of software support” - this Android phone is

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Regular Feature Drops make Pixel feel like a special phone - something I can't say about my iPhone 15 Pro

To be fair, Google isn't "blindly generous" (if that's even a thing) - Pixel Studio (an app used to create original AI images from prompts) is a powerful tool I wish all Pixels had, but for some reason it is now exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. And for some reason, I highly doubt it's because of hardware constraints.





We must talk about Apple's tendency to ignore older iPhones with every new iOS update

While Apple's updates for older iPhones have always been a selling point, the quality of those updates is (in my view) a whole different story.





And this isn't the only time Apple has treated older iPhones this way, which speaks to the fact that this isn't a coincidence but a policy. Meanwhile, while not perfect, Google's love for older Pixel phones is refreshing, and that's where I have to bring up Samsung too.





iOS 17 and iOS 18 on my iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro - more (and super frustrating) bugs than Android 14 and Android 15 on my Pixel

iOS 18

Android 14

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

iOS 17

Treating older iPhones (much) better - iOS updates shouldn't make my iPhone run slower, while giving me a couple of new features - we need to flip the script on this one, Apple (and ASAP)





iOS 18

iOS 17

iOS 18

Buggy Android versions - Google has turned it around (fingers crossed)

iPhone is no longer the benchmark for software support - here’s what Apple needs to change to get back on track

Delivering bug-free updates - iOS needs to return to its roots of being reliable and polished, and not feature-packed, but rushed and buggy

Treating older iPhones (much) better - iOS updates shouldn’t make my iPhone run slower, while giving me a couple of new features - we need to flip the script on this one, Apple (and ASAP)

Feature Drops might be a “Google thing,” but Apple could/should learn from that - why not give iPhone users regular, meaningful updates instead of saving everything for the annual iOS release? I’m asking that knowing it’s 99% sure it’s not happening, but still…

And last but not least - can we make Apple Intelligence … good? ASAP. Please. I know I didn’t discuss Apple Intelligence in this story, but the truth is that Apple’s AI is at least a year behind what Google and Samsung are doing, and this should change if Apple wants me to take their AI seriously

Don’t try me, Apple! I’m already tempted to switch to a Galaxy or Pixel (full-time)

And that’s where I must bring up Google’s “Feature Drops” - quarterly updates focused on bringing new features to new and old Pixel phones until it’s time for the proper jump to the next major Android version.That’s dramatically different to Apple’s stingy approach to updates, which (apart from features announced early but launched later), rarely brings a surprising upgrade that simply gives your old iPhone a brand new feature.In other words, this shows Google’s approach to updates isn’t just about maintenance (to fix what’s broken) - it shows some extra effort put into making Pixel users feel like they are getting more for the money they’ve spent on a Pixel phone. In the end, a $1,000 phone can be considered an investment, given how much it can do for you.A key point here is that Feature Drops aren’t reserved for new Pixel models - in fact, Google recently announced extended software support of extra two years for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series, which now will get a total of 5 instead of 3 years of support.On the other hand, speaking of “generos updates”, Apple seems to hold back most of its “innovations” for major yearly updates with the clear goal to sell more of the newest iPhones. Classic Apple.But the contrast is even more stark than you think, and this is where the likes of Google and Samsung really pull ahead, which (again) is hard to believe given the way things used to be.And sometimes, it’s not even about the quality of the updates for the iPhone, but about the lack of new features on a $1,000 phone that’s only a year-old. In case there’s any confusion, I’m referring to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, which were more snubbed than The Weeknd at the Grammys.I’ve talked about that numerous times, butgot zero Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18 , supposedly due to having “only 6GB of RAM”, while mywas left out of the “Visual Intelligence” party, because it doesn’t have the Camera Control button to trigger the feature, which can be triggered with the Action Button, or you know - without a button!Instead of dialing back features or performance, Google and Samsung’s updates genuinely make older phones feel new. For example, the Pixel 6A got the super useful Circle to Search feature despite being way older, and way cheaper than my, which isn’t getting Apple’s equivalent of Circle to Search (Visual Intelligence).Samsung is perhaps even more generous in that regard, as Galaxy flagships as old as the Galaxy S22 got almost all of the AI tricks available on the Galaxy S24 . Just like that.I guess what I’m trying to say is that seeing how well Google has handled software support for the(well, apart from the incredibly buggy launch I experienced first-hand!) gives me confidence in the long-term stability of my super-premium phone.And just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the iPhone, here’s the real shocker I’ve discovered recently…In my experience, iOS 17 and especiallyare simply buggier than Android 14 and 15. And if you told me that three years ago, when I wished I never bought a Pixel 6 Pro , because of how buggy it was at launch, I’d have laughed. And laughed. And laughed some more.Sure, considering the disastrous launch of the, the bar was set pretty low, but still - Google has clearly worked hard to make/15 feel more stable, and it shows. I haven’t experienced any major bugs or hiccups on my, which (frankly) feels surprisingly awesome.Meanwhile, iOS on both my iPhone 13 andhas been frustratingly inconsistent. In fact,/18 might’ve been the first time I started experiencing consistent lag on an iPhone - particularly my iPhone 13 mini , which is unusual for an Apple device.But even the dramatically more powerfulwill show some dropped frames and glitches from time to time.This isn’t just annoying but pretty shocking, considering I had stuff I needed to access there. Luckily, I had it backed up on my Mac, but I can’t access it to this day on my iPhones.I’ve also noticed crashes in the Photos app on, which happen when I try to copy and paste edits, and there are more bugs I can’t necessarily think of right now.All in all, I don’t know if it has to do with the fact thatandare now far more feature-rich than prior versions of the iPhone’s software, or something else - but my iPhone is now buggier than my Android, and that’s a fact.I’ll admit… I didn’t always trust Google with software support, and I’m still not 100% sure that I do. Especially given the numerous articles I’ve written on my frustrating experiences with theand Android 12 from back in the day. It was truly a joke of a launch.Luckily, in the past few years, Google has managed to turn things around as Pixel updates are now just as timely as before but dramatically more reliable, and I really hope I won’t jinx it.More importantly, Google’s updates really do make older Pixel devices better and more feature-rich, while the Pixel Drops are the cherry on top - no other phoe-maker promises quarterly updates that bring new features to your phone. It’s kind of a big deal is what I’m saying.On the other hand… my main phone is still an iPhone (13 mini), which begs the question - where does this leave me, the iPhone, and the gazillion iPhone users out there?!Well… My truth is that Apple’s laziness and next-level frugality (specifically in the area of software support) is becoming a real problem - to the point where I might be looking for a new primary phone.If Apple wants to reclaim its crown as the king of software support, Tim Cook & Co must prove they care with:Look… The iPhone has long been the benchmark for software support, but (sadly for me - as an iPhone user), those days are over.Whether it’s Google’s Pixel or Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, there arethat offer longer support, faster updates, and proper interest in making your 2-4 year old phones feel new, which is NOWHERE to be seen on iPhones.Sure, Apple is still a powerhouse, and the iPhone remains the best-selling phone in the world - that’s not changing anytime soon. But if you care about long-term value and meaningful updates, it’s time to look beyond the Apple logo. Because if things continue going this way… I might do just that.