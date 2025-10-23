Rare iPad Pro M4 deal makes this 512GB model a much smarter choice
This is your chance to save a rare $150 on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4.
It's been quite some time since we last saw a solid iPad Pro M4 deal on the larger iPadOS beast. But now, Amazon is giving you a pretty sweet $150 discount on the Wi-Fi variant in Space Black. That lands the 512GB variant under $1,350 — and while still pricey, it's undoubtedly a tempting bargain.
Right off the bat, we should point out that the 13-inch variant has been $200 off in the past. In other words, you won't actually get it at its lowest price right now. But still — we don't know if that $200 price cut will return anytime soon. So, if you've been seeking M4 power and a large screen real estate, you should definitely check out this promo.
The iPad Pro M4 is indeed an incredibly powerful tablet. It sports a gorgeous 13-inch display featuring dual-layered OLED sheets, delivering superb color accuracy, excellent brightness, and overall quite stunning visuals. On top of that, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate for much smoother scrolling than the iPad Air and "base" iPad lineup.
As a proper flagship, this beast also stands out with amazing battery life. With a ~10,340 mAh battery under the hood, this bad boy should last at least eight hours of nonstop streaming and nearly 11 hours of browsing.
Bottom line is this: the iPad Pro M4 is one of the best tablets money can buy. While it's undoubtedly quite expensive even at $150 off, it excels across the board, making for a great investment. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save at Amazon.
