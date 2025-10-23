Rare iPad Pro M4 deal makes this 512GB model a much smarter choice

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

This is your chance to save a rare $150 on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4.

It's been quite some time since we last saw a solid iPad Pro M4 deal on the larger iPadOS beast. But now, Amazon is giving you a pretty sweet $150 discount on the Wi-Fi variant in Space Black. That lands the 512GB variant under $1,350 — and while still pricey, it's undoubtedly a tempting bargain.

$150 off (10%)
The 512GB iPad Pro M4 is a fantastic choice for those seeking immense power and a large screen real estate. While it's definitely quite expensive, the device now provides more value for money. It's down by $150 at Amazon in its Wi-Fi-only variant.
Right off the bat, we should point out that the 13-inch variant has been $200 off in the past. In other words, you won't actually get it at its lowest price right now. But still — we don't know if that $200 price cut will return anytime soon. So, if you've been seeking M4 power and a large screen real estate, you should definitely check out this promo.

The iPad Pro M4 is indeed an incredibly powerful tablet. It sports a gorgeous 13-inch display featuring dual-layered OLED sheets, delivering superb color accuracy, excellent brightness, and overall quite stunning visuals. On top of that, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate for much smoother scrolling than the iPad Air and "base" iPad lineup.

When it comes to performance, this Apple device provides enough horsepower for pretty much everything you can think of — and then some. In our iPad Pro M4 review, you can discover just how well it handles our tests and how it compares to the iPad Pro (2022) and some of the best Samsung tablets.

As a proper flagship, this beast also stands out with amazing battery life. With a ~10,340 mAh battery under the hood, this bad boy should last at least eight hours of nonstop streaming and nearly 11 hours of browsing.

Bottom line is this: the iPad Pro M4 is one of the best tablets money can buy. While it's undoubtedly quite expensive even at $150 off, it excels across the board, making for a great investment. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
