Apple iPad Pro 2022 release date, price and features





Enter, the 2022 iPad Pro. This year's generation is all about refinement. You know the general sentiment - there is no point in fixing something that is not broken. Hence, when you have a device closer to perfection than all of its alternatives, there really is little more you can do. In a nutshell, the new iPad Pro is an incremental, yet necessary upgrade, which takes everything Apple did right with the lineup last year and fine-tunes it to the context of 2022.





iPad Pro 2022 release date





The iPad Pro lineup follows a rather predictable refresh cycle of about 1-2 years, with an average of a year and a half between generations. Apple is, above all, a creature of habit and like clockwork the company announced the 2022 iPad Pro on October 18th, 2022 via an official press release , with orders beginning on the very same day. The first units are expected to arrive on October 26th, 2022, when the new iPad Pro officially hits store shelves worldwide.





iPad Pro 2022 price





The new iPad Pro lineup follows the exact same pricing model as its predecessor. The entry-level 11" iPad Pro 2022 starts at $799 (Wi-Fi only, 128GB), while the base 12.9" version - at $1,099 (Wi-Fi only, 128GB).





iPad Pro 2022 specs









iPad Pro 2022 reviews

Thus, the new generation offers hardly anything groundbreaking per se, but is rather a smallish incremental update that mostly keeps the line fresh and ahead of the competition. Both the iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) and its bigger 12.9” brother are excellent devices, and remain some of the best tablets money can buy. Hardware-wise, the 2022 iPad Pro models add little beyond the M2 processor (whose superior performance to that of the M1 chip is unlikely to make much of a difference in everyday use) and the hover detection Apple Pencil functionality.Thus, the new generation offers hardly anything groundbreaking per se, but is rather a smallish incremental update that mostly keeps the line fresh and ahead of the competition.





iPad Pro 2022 Comparisons



The main competitors of the iPad Pro 2022 are the previous generation iPad Pro models, the iPad Air (2022) and a number of Android tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. For those seeking more of a 2-in-1 device, Microsoft’s Surface Lineup is one of the main competitors.



In what colors is the iPad Pro 2022 available?

As before, the iPad Pro 2022 comes in only 2 color options: Space Grey and Silver. Unlike the lower-end iPads which come in a plethora of flashy pastel shades, Apple has chosen to stick with a more muted and limited color gamut for the more premium iPad Pro.



What is the iPad Pro 2022 battery capacity?

The 11” iPad Pro 2022 features a 28.65 Wh battery (i.e. 7538 mAh). The bigger 12.9 version has a larger 40.88 Wh battery (i.e. 10758 mAh). Both devices boast impressive battery lives, lasting more than a full day on a single charge.



What are the iPad Pro 2022 camera specs?

The 2022 iPad Pro features two cameras (virtually identical to those found on the predecessor) - a 12MP primary sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture, and an ultra wide 10MP shooter with ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view. This year's model introduces ProRes video recording (up to 4K at 30 fps), but it will not be available on the 128GB variants.



What are the best iPad Pro 2022 accessories?

The 2nd gen. Apple Pencil will be the iPad Pro 2022’s best friend. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard (although very expensive and not without flaws) takes the user experience to the next level by fulfilling the 2-in-1 device fantasy.



The Smart Keyboard Folio is a more limited, cheaper alternative to the former. Unfortunately, the new Magic Keyboard Folio is not compatible with the iPad Pro 2022.



What are the best iPad Pro 2022 deals?

The biggest downside of the iPad Pro 2022 is undoubtedly its ostentatious price tag. While the device is rather new, and worthwhile deals are few and far between, we have a selection of some that are currently available below.





9.0 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) The Good Thin, light, easy to handle

120 Hz screen is still a fantastic way to experience iPadOS

Tons of power on tap

USB Type-C Thunderbolt port is super-fast and useful

The quad speakers sound great

Dependable battery endurance The Bad Accessories for the full experience are expensive

3rd party mice will be a bit awkward

iPadOS has made strides in multi-tasking, but UI feel is still sticky and confined





Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Display 12.9 inches

2732 x 2048 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

12 MP front Hardware Apple M2

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 10758 mAh OS iPadOS 16.x

The iPad Pro is currently the most advanced tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. The introduction of Apple Silicon created a vast gap between the iPad Pro and its competitors and to this day no manufacturer has managed to quite close. However, more than a year after Apple launched the M1 iPad Pro, we are now ready to receive its successor.