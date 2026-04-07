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This is the best Google Pixel 9 Pro promo Amazon has ever launched — but it might vanish any minute

This is your first, and maybe only, chance to save $620 on the Pixel 9 Pro!

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If you're anything like me, you take photos of your pets and friends constantly. Creating memories is great, but if your phone only has 128GB of storage, you'll quickly hit your limit.

The alternative


Many brands release high-tier options with storage capacity of up to 1TB. Even Google has such options, in case you’re wondering. And yet, those are typically unbelievably expensive.

Well, Amazon is now giving you the perfect way to kill two birds with one stone. Not only does it still have the Google Pixel 9 Pro in stock, but it's now selling it at a mind-blowing 43% discount.

Google Pixel 9 Pro, 1TB: now $620 off

$620 off (43%)
Discounts of over $600 are typically only available with eligible trade-ins, but not right now. Amazon has not slashed the Pixel 9 Pro with 1TB of storage under the $830 mark, giving you an epic $620 in savings!
Buy at Amazon

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Let’s put this figure in context. Typically, the 1TB variant of Google’s compact flagship phone retails for a massive $1,450, but Amazon is now letting you grab the Obsidian color option for just under $830. Bottom line: you’re saving an unbelievable $620 with this incredibly rare offer.

Still a winner


I wouldn't normally recommend this option, since this Android phone welcomed a successor many months ago. But this staggering discount brings it back under the spotlight. 

Not only is this device super stylish, but it also boasts a fantastic 6.3-inch OLED screen, with brightness levels so high it's clearly legible even under direct sunlight. The handset actually resembles the newer Pixel 10 Pro quite a bit, so going for it isn't a major downgrade.


Plus, the device features a pretty capable Tensor G4 chip. While it doesn't win any awards on the raw horsepower front, this SoC keeps the device smooth and responsive with daily tasks. Check out our Pixel 9 Pro review for details.

The Google Pixel phone's AI features deserve attention as well. With this device, you can quickly master photo editing, while Pixel Screenshots help you quickly find what you're looking for.

There's just no denying it. The Pixel 9 Pro might not be the latest 6.3-inch flagship, but this $620 discount makes it the best model you can possibly get right now. Act fast and save big while Amazon's incredible sale lasts.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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