This is the best Google Pixel 9 Pro promo Amazon has ever launched — but it might vanish any minute
This is your first, and maybe only, chance to save $620 on the Pixel 9 Pro!
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Act before it's too late! | Image by PhoneArena
If you're anything like me, you take photos of your pets and friends constantly. Creating memories is great, but if your phone only has 128GB of storage, you'll quickly hit your limit.
The alternative
Many brands release high-tier options with storage capacity of up to 1TB. Even Google has such options, in case you’re wondering. And yet, those are typically unbelievably expensive.
Well, Amazon is now giving you the perfect way to kill two birds with one stone. Not only does it still have the Google Pixel 9 Pro in stock, but it's now selling it at a mind-blowing 43% discount.
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Let’s put this figure in context. Typically, the 1TB variant of Google’s compact flagship phone retails for a massive $1,450, but Amazon is now letting you grab the Obsidian color option for just under $830. Bottom line: you’re saving an unbelievable $620 with this incredibly rare offer.
Still a winner
I wouldn't normally recommend this option, since this Android phone welcomed a successor many months ago. But this staggering discount brings it back under the spotlight.
Not only is this device super stylish, but it also boasts a fantastic 6.3-inch OLED screen, with brightness levels so high it's clearly legible even under direct sunlight. The handset actually resembles the newer Pixel 10 Pro quite a bit, so going for it isn't a major downgrade.
Great looks, excellent price! | Image by PhoneArena
Plus, the device features a pretty capable Tensor G4 chip. While it doesn't win any awards on the raw horsepower front, this SoC keeps the device smooth and responsive with daily tasks. Check out our Pixel 9 Pro review for details.
There's just no denying it. The Pixel 9 Pro might not be the latest 6.3-inch flagship, but this $620 discount makes it the best model you can possibly get right now. Act fast and save big while Amazon's incredible sale lasts.
The Google Pixel phone's AI features deserve attention as well. With this device, you can quickly master photo editing, while Pixel Screenshots help you quickly find what you're looking for.
There's just no denying it. The Pixel 9 Pro might not be the latest 6.3-inch flagship, but this $620 discount makes it the best model you can possibly get right now. Act fast and save big while Amazon's incredible sale lasts.
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