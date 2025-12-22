Pixel 9 gets a massive $300 limited-time discount for Christmas
The phone ticks all the right boxes and can currently be yours for less than $500, making it a steal.
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Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage, allowing you to get the model in Porcelain for south of $500. This saves you a whopping $300 off the phone’s usual cost of about $800, making this a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.Christmas may be almost on our doorstep, but if you still haven’t gotten a speedy phone as a gift for a loved one or yourself, it’s not too late. A limited-time deal on Amazon has slashed 38% off the
But I don’t expect anything to be wrong with it. In addition to Amazon offering the discount and handling the shipping, the Pixel 9 is definitely one of the best phones you can currently get for less than $500.
Since this is a true Pixel, it also has incredible camera capabilities courtesy of Google’s image-processing magic and 50MP main and 10.5MP selfie onboard cameras. And when you factor in a 4,700 mAh battery that delivers reliable battery life for the whole day, you get a phone that checks every requirement for bargain hunters looking to save on a new powerful handset.
To top this off, the listing on Amazon shows that the phone should arrive before Christmas — at least at the time of writing. Plus, you’ll have until January 31 to ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your purchase.
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But I don’t expect anything to be wrong with it. In addition to Amazon offering the discount and handling the shipping, the Pixel 9 is definitely one of the best phones you can currently get for less than $500.
Sure, it’s not among the latest handsets, but it still delivers a lot of value, especially at its current cost. For instance, it rocks a Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, providing it with enough firepower to run apps and games, even the demanding ones, without any hiccups. Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED display ensures you’ll enjoy stunning visuals, featuring a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.
Since this is a true Pixel, it also has incredible camera capabilities courtesy of Google’s image-processing magic and 50MP main and 10.5MP selfie onboard cameras. And when you factor in a 4,700 mAh battery that delivers reliable battery life for the whole day, you get a phone that checks every requirement for bargain hunters looking to save on a new powerful handset.
So, yeah! If the Pixel 9 fits the bill for you, too, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and save with this deal now while you can!
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