Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Pixel 9 gets a massive $300 limited-time discount for Christmas

The phone ticks all the right boxes and can currently be yours for less than $500, making it a steal.

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A close-up of the front and back of the Pixel 9.
       View now at Amazon  
Christmas may be almost on our doorstep, but if you still haven’t gotten a speedy phone as a gift for a loved one or yourself, it’s not too late. A limited-time deal on Amazon has slashed 38% off the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage, allowing you to get the model in Porcelain for south of $500. This saves you a whopping $300 off the phone’s usual cost of about $800, making this a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

To top this off, the listing on Amazon shows that the phone should arrive before Christmas — at least at the time of writing. Plus, you’ll have until January 31 to ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your purchase.

Pixel 9 128GB, Porcelain: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (38%)
A limited-time deal on Amazon lets you save $300 on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage. This means, you can snag one for just under $500, which is an unbeatable price for the speedy performance, gorgeous display, and capable cameras this bad boy brings to the table. So, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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But I don’t expect anything to be wrong with it. In addition to Amazon offering the discount and handling the shipping, the Pixel 9 is definitely one of the best phones you can currently get for less than $500.

Sure, it’s not among the latest handsets, but it still delivers a lot of value, especially at its current cost. For instance, it rocks a Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, providing it with enough firepower to run apps and games, even the demanding ones, without any hiccups. Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED display ensures you’ll enjoy stunning visuals, featuring a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.

Since this is a true Pixel, it also has incredible camera capabilities courtesy of Google’s image-processing magic and 50MP main and 10.5MP selfie onboard cameras. And when you factor in a 4,700 mAh battery that delivers reliable battery life for the whole day, you get a phone that checks every requirement for bargain hunters looking to save on a new powerful handset.

So, yeah! If the Pixel 9 fits the bill for you, too, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and save with this deal now while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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