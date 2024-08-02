Amazon's gargantuan $300 Pixel 8 Pro discount is back on, this time with no strings

Pixel 8





Originally priced at $999 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the Originally priced at $999 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the Pixel 8 Pro has only been this affordable once before, and unlike a couple of weeks ago, you can score this new deal with no Prime membership and without meeting any other special requirements.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel 8 Pro undeniably remains one of the Pixel 9 Pro and That's the lone variant marked down by an unbeatable $300 at the time of this writing, mind you, although if you hurry, you can at least choose from a few different color options. At this massively reduced price, theundeniably remains one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2024, and that's unlikely to (radically) change even after theand Pixel 9 Pro XL come to light in a couple of weeks.





That's because this bad boy's camera capabilities, AI skills, overall performance, and long-term software support are all incredibly hard to beat... by a similarly affordable flagship. Our in-depth Pixel 8 Pro review is essentially as true today as it was last fall, and thanks to Google's frequent (and timely) updates, some of the handset's features and strengths have actually gotten, well, stronger in recent months.





Will the Pixel 8 Pro go down to an even lower price than right now after the Pixel 9 family is released? We obviously can't know that for sure, but if you wait too long, there's a chance the phone will be discontinued (along with its little brother) instead of scoring a heftier discount than $300.