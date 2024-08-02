Amazon's gargantuan $300 Pixel 8 Pro discount is back on, this time with no strings
With not two but three (non-foldable) Pixel 9-series handsets right around the corner, we can totally understand if you feel like last year's Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are no longer worth your attention, let alone your hard-earned cash. But Google's (still) latest Android flagship is currently discounted by a whopping 300 bucks at Amazon, which arguably makes the 6.7-inch high-end smartphone more attractive than ever before.
Originally priced at $999 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the Pixel 8 Pro has only been this affordable once before, and unlike a couple of weeks ago, you can score this new deal with no Prime membership and without meeting any other special requirements.
That's the lone variant marked down by an unbeatable $300 at the time of this writing, mind you, although if you hurry, you can at least choose from a few different color options. At this massively reduced price, the Pixel 8 Pro undeniably remains one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2024, and that's unlikely to (radically) change even after the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come to light in a couple of weeks.
That's because this bad boy's camera capabilities, AI skills, overall performance, and long-term software support are all incredibly hard to beat... by a similarly affordable flagship. Our in-depth Pixel 8 Pro review is essentially as true today as it was last fall, and thanks to Google's frequent (and timely) updates, some of the handset's features and strengths have actually gotten, well, stronger in recent months.
Will the Pixel 8 Pro go down to an even lower price than right now after the Pixel 9 family is released? We obviously can't know that for sure, but if you wait too long, there's a chance the phone will be discontinued (along with its little brother) instead of scoring a heftier discount than $300.
