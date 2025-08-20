Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Is it dust and water-resistant?

Pixel 10





The successor to the The successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes packed with upgrades, but the one that really stands out? Its IP rating. Yep – if you’ve been wondering whether this foldable can handle dust or water, the answer is a solid yes.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold : the first IP68 foldable







The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance – a first for a foldable device. That means it is on the same protection level as the other Pixel 10 phones and most modern flagships.



For context, most current foldables stick with IPX8. The “X” means no dust protection has been tested or guaranteed, like on the For context, most current foldables stick with IPX8. The “X” means no dust protection has been tested or guaranteed, like on the Oppo Find N5 . Some, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , go for an IP48 rating – enough to keep out solids bigger than 1mm and survive water immersion, but still not fully dust-tight.



The Pixel 10 Pro Fold with IP68? That’s next-level. It is one of the highest protection levels you’ll see in consumer electronics, especially smartphones.





Breaking down the IP68 rating



IP ratings have two numbers, each representing a different kind of protection:



First Digit (6): Protection against solid particles like dust, dirt and sand. A 6 means the device is dust-tight – nothing fine can get inside.

Protection against solid particles like dust, dirt and sand. A 6 means the device is dust-tight – nothing fine can get inside. Second Digit (8): Protection against water. An 8 means the device can be immersed in fresh water.

But while IP68 is a strong durability marker, there are some important caveats. These tests happen in labs using fresh, still water. That doesn’t mean your phone will survive saltwater, chlorinated pools, soap, coffee, or other liquids that can be more corrosive. But while IP68 is a strong durability marker, there are some important caveats. These tests happen in labs using fresh, still water. That doesn’t mean your phone will survive saltwater, chlorinated pools, soap, coffee, or other liquids that can be more corrosive.



Also, companies generally call IP68 phones water-resistant, not waterproof. Seals and gaskets that provide this protection can wear down over time from drops, heat or aging. The rating is meant to handle accidental spills or brief water exposure – not daily swims or intentional submersion.



Still, having IP68 on a foldable is a big step. It gives you confidence that your device can handle everyday hazards while staying functional. And with Google leading the way, it’s likely we’ll start seeing other foldables chase similar ratings in the near future.



In short: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t just another foldable – it’s one of the toughest around when it comes to dust and water protection. In short: theisn’t just another foldable – it’s one of the toughest around when it comes to dust and water protection.





