Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Tune in with us for the exciting reveal of Google's latest flagship series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the latest Pixel Watch 4 on Wed, Aug 20th

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Is it dust and water-resistant?

Here’s what the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can handle when it comes to water and dust.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An image of the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Google is having a big day, dropping a ton of new hardware at its summer event. Alongside the flagship Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 XL, the spotlight also went to its third foldable phone: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Pixel 10 Pro XL with a $200 gift card

The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings improved performance, more AI tricks, and a fantastic camera setup. The handset also packs a superior 6.8-inch OLED display. You can pre-order it with a $200 gift card at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

The successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes packed with upgrades, but the one that really stands out? Its IP rating. Yep – if you’ve been wondering whether this foldable can handle dust or water, the answer is a solid yes.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: the first IP68 foldable



The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance – a first for a foldable device. That means it is on the same protection level as the other Pixel 10 phones and most modern flagships.

For context, most current foldables stick with IPX8. The “X” means no dust protection has been tested or guaranteed, like on the Oppo Find N5. Some, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, go for an IP48 rating – enough to keep out solids bigger than 1mm and survive water immersion, but still not fully dust-tight.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold with IP68? That’s next-level. It is one of the highest protection levels you’ll see in consumer electronics, especially smartphones.

Does the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s IP68 rating make you more confident in buying it?

Vote View Result

Breaking down the IP68 rating


IP ratings have two numbers, each representing a different kind of protection:

  • First Digit (6): Protection against solid particles like dust, dirt and sand. A 6 means the device is dust-tight – nothing fine can get inside.
  • Second Digit (8): Protection against water. An 8 means the device can be immersed in fresh water.

But while IP68 is a strong durability marker, there are some important caveats. These tests happen in labs using fresh, still water. That doesn’t mean your phone will survive saltwater, chlorinated pools, soap, coffee, or other liquids that can be more corrosive.

Also, companies generally call IP68 phones water-resistant, not waterproof. Seals and gaskets that provide this protection can wear down over time from drops, heat or aging. The rating is meant to handle accidental spills or brief water exposure – not daily swims or intentional submersion.

Still, having IP68 on a foldable is a big step. It gives you confidence that your device can handle everyday hazards while staying functional. And with Google leading the way, it’s likely we’ll start seeing other foldables chase similar ratings in the near future.

In short: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t just another foldable – it’s one of the toughest around when it comes to dust and water protection.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Is it dust and water-resistant?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless