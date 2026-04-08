Big new discount turns the Google Pixel 10 into a bestseller
This surprise sale brings the Google Pixel phone close to its Amazon Spring Sale price.
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Premium design, a triple rear camera... what more could you need? | Image by PhoneArena
Last month's Amazon Spring Sale brought the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera to its best price ever. But once the sales event wrapped up, the Pixel 10's surprise $250 discount vanished.
Don't worry! Amazon-owned retailer Woot is now giving you a promo that's almost as good. Over the next few days, you can grab this Google Pixel phone with a $200 price cut.
Keep in mind that even though the sale expires on April 10 at 11:59 PM CT, it could always vanish sooner if it runs out of stock. Act fast and save while it lasts.
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One important note
Right off the bat, I must point out that this particular promo sells you a Canadian version of the Android phone. While that may sound like a dealbreaker, there are almost no differences between the US and the Canadian versions.
The phone is compatible with all American cellular providers. It's also brand new and ships in its original retail box. However, it includes a physical SIM card slot besides eSIM support.
The value-for-money winner
A design that impresses! | Image by PhoneArena
While the Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are undoubtedly a bit more premium than the "base" model, it's actually the perfect all-rounder for most users. As I mentioned earlier, this is the first non-Pro model with a telephoto camera.
More precisely, this device packs a triple rear camera, featuring a 48MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 10.8MP 5x periscope sensor. Sure, it's not as capable on the camera front as its more premium siblings, but this buddy has a lot of potential for casual mobile photography.
AI perks, excellent optimization
Google has included a slew of Gemini-powered features, both within the camera and out, as well as a Tensor G5 chip under the hood. This processor doesn't rival the best Qualcomm and Apple SoCs.
Good-looking display, and more! | Image by PhoneArena
But it's not trying to deliver raw horsepower. Instead, this model focuses on AI functionality. Check out our Google Pixel 10 review for details on its many machine-learning features.
And if you're already convinced the Pixel 10 is right for you, now's your chance to act. Grab Woot's epic bargain and save $200 while this limited-time promo lasts.
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