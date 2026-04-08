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Big new discount turns the Google Pixel 10 into a bestseller

This surprise sale brings the Google Pixel phone close to its Amazon Spring Sale price.

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Premium design, a triple rear camera... what more could you need? | Image by PhoneArena

Last month's Amazon Spring Sale brought the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera to its best price ever. But once the sales event wrapped up, the Pixel 10's surprise $250 discount vanished. 

Don't worry! Amazon-owned retailer Woot is now giving you a promo that's almost as good. Over the next few days, you can grab this Google Pixel phone with a $200 price cut. 

Keep in mind that even though the sale expires on April 10 at 11:59 PM CT, it could always vanish sooner if it runs out of stock. Act fast and save while it lasts.

$200 off the Pixel 10

$599
$799
$200 off (25%)
The Google Pixel 10 is back on sale at Woot. Right now, the device is available with a $200 discount. The phone is brand-new and ships with a one-year vendor warranty for peace of mind. Act now and save!
Buy at Woot

Pixel 10: now $100 off

$100 off (13%)
Amazon is also offering the Pixel 10 at a lower price. Right now, the device is offered with a $100 discount. This is a US version of the phone, so keep that in mind. You can save even more with an eligible device trade-in.
Buy at Amazon

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One important note


Right off the bat, I must point out that this particular promo sells you a Canadian version of the Android phone. While that may sound like a dealbreaker, there are almost no differences between the US and the Canadian versions. 

The phone is compatible with all American cellular providers. It's also brand new and ships in its original retail box. However, it includes a physical SIM card slot besides eSIM support.

The value-for-money winner



While the Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are undoubtedly a bit more premium than the "base" model, it's actually the perfect all-rounder for most users. As I mentioned earlier, this is the first non-Pro model with a telephoto camera. 

More precisely, this device packs a triple rear camera, featuring a 48MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 10.8MP 5x periscope sensor. Sure, it's not as capable on the camera front as its more premium siblings, but this buddy has a lot of potential for casual mobile photography.

AI perks, excellent optimization


Google has included a slew of Gemini-powered features, both within the camera and out, as well as a Tensor G5 chip under the hood. This processor doesn't rival the best Qualcomm and Apple SoCs.


But it's not trying to deliver raw horsepower. Instead, this model focuses on AI functionality. Check out our Google Pixel 10 review for details on its many machine-learning features. 

And if you're already convinced the Pixel 10 is right for you, now's your chance to act. Grab Woot's epic bargain and save $200 while this limited-time promo lasts.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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