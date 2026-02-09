Move over, Samsung, the Oppo Find N6 is coming soon
Renowned leaker tells us when to expect Oppo's next foldable flagship.
0comments
OnePlus Find N5 for reference. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It's been nearly a year since Oppo launched the record-thin Find N5, one of the best foldable phones. And soon, foldable enthusiasts are getting an upgrade: the Oppo Find N6 is just around the corner.
Expected release date of the Oppo Find N6 has leaked
According to the latest X leak from well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, Oppo's next book-like foldable will arrive on March 17. While this is wonderful news for tech enthusiasts, others may be disappointed. Reportedly, Oppo won’t launch the foldable globally.
OPPO Find N6— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 9, 2026
Launching on March 17th
China + select Global markets (South Asia & EU)
No India launch
- AI Pen support
- OPPO is pitching this as an Ultra Foldable phone
- 200MP camera
- Thin & Light form factor
Titanium & Orange colors
According to the leak, it will be available in China and select markets in the EU and South Asia. Given that OnePlus supposedly postponed the Open 2 yet again, this could be a huge letdown for foldable fans seeking a non-Samsung (or, soon, Apple) fold device.
Recommended For You
What's the most exciting feature of the Find N6?
Brar also shares some expected features, including AI Pen support, a thin and light design, and a 200MP main camera.
Oppo Find N6: what to expect
While Brar's spec tips are intriguing, spec leaks have been surfacing for quite some time. In a Digital Chat Station post on Weibo from December 2025, the renowned leaker gives us a more complete picture:
Rumored specs of the Oppo Find N6
- 8.12-inch main display, LTPO, 2K resolution
- 20MP front cameras
- 50MP + 50MP + 200MP rear setup
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
- 5,850-6,000mAh battery
- Approximate weight of about 225g
Image credit — Weibo
However you look at it, that's one remarkable spec sheet. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 also packed a 200MP sensor on the rear, but it features a significantly less impressive battery: 4,400mAh.
The main screen size is another highlight. With the rumored iPhone Fold supposedly featuring a 7.8-inch main panel and the Z Fold 7 featuring an 8-inch foldable display, the upcoming Find N6 will actually beat both in terms of usable screen real estate.
While an 8.12-inch panel seems groundbreaking, it's actually the second time Oppo has introduced such a large foldable screen. The previous Find N5 was the first, so it seems Oppo is setting a standard here.
TUV listing of the Oppo Find N6. | Image credit — IECEE
Back in January, Gizmochina spotted a TUV listing of the Find N6 (model number CPH2765). While this listing provides almost no spec details, it does tell us about charging speeds. The new Find N6 might be charging at 80W, the same as its predecessor.
A foldable to look forward to
Despite the limited market availability, I believe the Find N6 is destined for success. Boasting a significantly larger battery than Samsung and Google Pixel rivals, not to mention an ultra-thin build and a massive inner display, this device is shaping up to be 2026's true foldable king.
And with a 200MP main sensor and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood, it becomes an even more exciting option to look forward to.
Related articles
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: