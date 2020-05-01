Android Processors OnePlus 5G

New rumor signals major change of plans for the mid-range OnePlus Z 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 01, 2020, 9:19 AM
OnePlus has recently unveiled and commercially released its latest pair of reasonably priced high-end smartphones, which would normally kick off the wait for the fall announcement of the company's T-branded upgrade. 

But because the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are more expensive than all of their forerunners, the ambitious China-based outfit is reportedly preparing its long overdue mid-range comeback effort. Initially rumored to be dubbed OnePlus 8 Lite, the belated sequel to 2015's unpopular OnePlus X is now widely expected to go official as the OnePlus Z sometime this summer. Most likely in July following a purported change of plans largely caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The same source who predicted that somewhat vague release timeline is now back with a far less ambiguous forecast regarding a different piece of the OnePlus Z puzzle. It looks like the handset will pack a Snapdragon 765 processor after all, despite early speculation hinting at MediaTek Dimensity 1000 adoption. 

Both non-flagship chipsets come with 5G support as standard, so that's still a given for the impending mid-end OnePlus phone, but while the Dimensity 1000 seems to be yielding higher performance scores in most benchmarking tools, Qualcomm's second-best SoC available today is much more popular among major handset manufacturers. 

The very promising-looking Nokia 8.3, LG Velvet, and non-Plus Motorola Edge are just a few of the Snapdragon 765-powered devices that quickly come to mind, not to mention that Google is rumored to give the Snapdragon 865 the cold shoulder in favor of this perfectly acceptable and significantly cheaper processor for both the Pixel 5 and 5 XL.


A Snapdragon 765 SoC could also make it easier for OnePlus to bring the Z to US and European carriers, although for the time being, we don't know much about the company's availability intentions for this 6.4-inch or so device expected to start at less than $500 (possibly, as little as $400) with a flat screen housing a small hole at its center, a triple rear-facing camera system likely consisting of 48, 16, and 12MP imaging sensors, 8 gigs of memory, at least 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, and most importantly, the aforementioned 5G connectivity.

Can you picture this bad boy on T-Mobile or Verizon? Yes, we're dreaming with our eyes open here, but then again, Big Red did promise its 5G-capable phones would get pretty affordable soon. 

Related phones

Z
OnePlus Z View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 1000L, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

