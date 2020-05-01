New rumor signals major change of plans for the mid-range OnePlus Z 5G
The same source who predicted that somewhat vague release timeline is now back with a far less ambiguous forecast regarding a different piece of the OnePlus Z puzzle. It looks like the handset will pack a Snapdragon 765 processor after all, despite early speculation hinting at MediaTek Dimensity 1000 adoption.
Both non-flagship chipsets come with 5G support as standard, so that's still a given for the impending mid-end OnePlus phone, but while the Dimensity 1000 seems to be yielding higher performance scores in most benchmarking tools, Qualcomm's second-best SoC available today is much more popular among major handset manufacturers.
The very promising-looking Nokia 8.3, LG Velvet, and non-Plus Motorola Edge are just a few of the Snapdragon 765-powered devices that quickly come to mind, not to mention that Google is rumored to give the Snapdragon 865 the cold shoulder in favor of this perfectly acceptable and significantly cheaper processor for both the Pixel 5 and 5 XL.
A Snapdragon 765 SoC could also make it easier for OnePlus to bring the Z to US and European carriers, although for the time being, we don't know much about the company's availability intentions for this 6.4-inch or so device expected to start at less than $500 (possibly, as little as $400) with a flat screen housing a small hole at its center, a triple rear-facing camera system likely consisting of 48, 16, and 12MP imaging sensors, 8 gigs of memory, at least 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, and most importantly, the aforementioned 5G connectivity.
Can you picture this bad boy on T-Mobile or Verizon? Yes, we're dreaming with our eyes open here, but then again, Big Red did promise its 5G-capable phones would get pretty affordable soon.