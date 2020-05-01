New rumor signals major change of plans for the mid-range OnePlus Z 5G













Both non-flagship chipsets come with 5G support as standard, so that's still a given for the impending mid-end OnePlus phone, but while the Dimensity 1000 seems to be yielding higher performance scores in most benchmarking tools, Qualcomm's second-best SoC available today is much more popular among major handset manufacturers.













A Snapdragon 765 SoC could also make it easier for OnePlus to bring the Z to US and European carriers, although for the time being, we don't know much about the company's availability intentions for this 6.4-inch or so device expected to start at less than $500 (possibly, as little as $400) with a flat screen housing a small hole at its center, a triple rear-facing camera system likely consisting of 48, 16, and 12MP imaging sensors, 8 gigs of memory, at least 128 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, and most importantly, the aforementioned 5G connectivity.







