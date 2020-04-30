Leaked OnePlus Z photo shows screen and hole-punch camera, minimal bezels
The OnePlus Z was initially meant to be announced alongside the OnePlus 8, but was delayed due to company hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its price is expected to start at £400 in the UK, with its cost in the US speculated to be around $450, which would make it a direct competitor to the newly-released 2020 iPhone SE and the upcoming Google Pixel 4a.
Despite being a mid-range phone, the OnePlus Z is expected to boast a triple-camera setup, with its main shooter at 48 megapixels, and its surrounding two sensors at 16 and 12 megapixels.
On the inside, the Z is rumored to replace the usual Qualcomm processor for a MediaTek one, with early reports mentioning the MediaTek Dimensity 1000, which is a high-end 2.2GHz quad-core CPU. The phone is to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on board, with the possibility of an additional 256 GB version. Its 4,000mAh battery will support 30W fast charging.
It's also reasonable to expect that the OnePlus Z will come with OxygenOS 10 running on top of Android 10.