Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile





Starting at 9pm PT on Tuesday, April 28, you can easily bring the handset's already reasonable recommended price of $699.99 down to an outright irresistible 350 bucks in one of two different ways.

Everything you need to know about the deal





The simplest method to score the gigantic 50 percent discount will be to get the OnePlus 8 5G on a monthly installment plan and activate a new voice line on an existing or altogether new account. There are basically no other strings attached, although you should keep in mind the $350 savings will be reflected on your bill as monthly credit for the duration of your two-year device payment plan.









Alternatively, T-Mobile is ready to shave up to $350 off the aforementioned $700 MSRP of the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 with an eligible trade-in as well, in which case you won't need to open a new line of service.





A crazy affordable powerhouse (and its even cheaper forerunner)









In addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC and a beautiful 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 5G also has a generous 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear camera system, 4,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and even an IP68 water resistance rating going for it.





Don't forget that tomorrow is also the day the "Un-carrier" will offer you the chance to win one of 15 of these bad boys simply by opening the official T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your Android handset or iPhone and entering the latest sweepstake.













This late 2019-released LTE-only handset normally costs $500 with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 48 + 12 + 16MP rear camera setup, 3,800mAh battery capacity, and a notched 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, which means well-qualified T-Mobile customers will be able to get all that for as little as 250 bucks starting tomorrow, April 28.



