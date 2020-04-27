Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
Everything you need to know about the deal
The simplest method to score the gigantic 50 percent discount will be to get the OnePlus 8 5G on a monthly installment plan and activate a new voice line on an existing or altogether new account. There are basically no other strings attached, although you should keep in mind the $350 savings will be reflected on your bill as monthly credit for the duration of your two-year device payment plan.
Alternatively, T-Mobile is ready to shave up to $350 off the aforementioned $700 MSRP of the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 with an eligible trade-in as well, in which case you won't need to open a new line of service.
You will still have to purchase the 6.55-inch phone on a monthly installment plan, mind you, with devices like the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10e, Google Pixel 4, OnePlus 7, 7T, and 7 Pro qualifying for the full $350 discount. You can also trade in an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, OnePlus 6, or 6T, but in all of those cases, you'll need to make do with a one-time $200 credit.
A crazy affordable powerhouse (and its even cheaper forerunner)
Available in Onyx Black and a stunning carrier-exclusive Interstellar Glow hue, the OnePlus 8 supports 5G on T-Mobile's existing "nationwide" low-band network, as well as Sprint's mid-band spectrum expected to be gradually integrated into said network by Magenta in the next few months for vastly improved speeds.
In addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC and a beautiful 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 5G also has a generous 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear camera system, 4,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and even an IP68 water resistance rating going for it.
Don't forget that tomorrow is also the day the "Un-carrier" will offer you the chance to win one of 15 of these bad boys simply by opening the official T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your Android handset or iPhone and entering the latest sweepstake.
Finally, bargain hunters looking to spend even less than 350 bucks all in all on an incredibly well-reviewed OnePlus device will undoubtedly be happy to hear both the new line and trade-in deals also extend to the 7T.
This late 2019-released LTE-only handset normally costs $500 with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 48 + 12 + 16MP rear camera setup, 3,800mAh battery capacity, and a notched 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, which means well-qualified T-Mobile customers will be able to get all that for as little as 250 bucks starting tomorrow, April 28.