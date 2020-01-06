Here's another close look at the OnePlus 8 Lite
The design of the 8 and Pro models also leaked out, leaving us in the dark about the Lite version until recently, when an alleged dummy appeared in a box somewhere, most likely in the offices of a case maker. It depicted a tri-camera design, but a good half of the phone was hidden from plain sight.
Until now, that is, when a famed leakster channel posted the Lite phone's renderings in high resolution, displaying every nook and cranny of the most affordable OnePlus from the 2020 editions.
As a little Eye Candy, my #OnePlus8Lite leak updated accordingly, in order to match today's prototype...— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) 5 януари 2020 г.
You're welcome... pic.twitter.com/xupctBte7X
As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 Lite will also be a 5G-capable phone, judging from its Dimension 1000 chipset. but will make do with a 1080p display, and a 4000mAh battery, as well as less memory compared to its more decked-out siblings.
The starting price will be just about $430, though, but the choice of a MediaTek processor tells us that this will be a strictly Asian model that won't see the light of day here in the US, where Qualcomm's Snapdragon family rules the 4G and 5G airwaves. Oh, well, at least it looks pretty in blue.
