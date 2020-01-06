Android OnePlus

Here's another close look at the OnePlus 8 Lite

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 06, 2020, 7:19 AM
Here's another close look at the OnePlus 8 Lite
The "Lite" flagship model trend is back in full swing, it seems, as, after holding out for years with a single model, then moving on to "T" versions, OnePlus is now gearing up to announce the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite models.

The purported specs of each one of these had already leaked long ago, denoting great bang for the buck if OnePlus keeps its current pricing scheme:



The design of the 8 and Pro models also leaked out, leaving us in the dark about the Lite version until recently, when an alleged dummy appeared in a box somewhere, most likely in the offices of a case maker. It depicted a tri-camera design, but a good half of the phone was hidden from plain sight.

Until now, that is, when a famed leakster channel posted the Lite phone's renderings in high resolution, displaying every nook and cranny of the most affordable OnePlus from the 2020 editions.



As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 Lite will also be a 5G-capable phone, judging from its Dimension 1000 chipset. but will make do with a 1080p display, and a 4000mAh battery, as well as less memory compared to its more decked-out siblings. 

The starting price will be just about $430, though, but the choice of a MediaTek processor tells us that this will be a strictly Asian model that won't see the light of day here in the US, where Qualcomm's Snapdragon family rules the 4G and 5G airwaves. Oh, well, at least it looks pretty in blue.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 4500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market
apple-iphone-9-se2-plus-report
A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless