Verizon 5G

Verizon's 5G network will be on $600 phones soon, and may kill Wi-Fi for good

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 08, 2020, 6:54 AM
Verizon's 5G network will be on $600 phones soon, and may kill Wi-Fi for good
Oh, CES expo times, riddled with smart sex toys, Trump family keynotes and outlandish statements from carrier officials. Landing squarely in that last category is Verizon's EVP and Consumer Group CEO Ronan Dunne, who used an investor conference to declare the end of Wi-fi.

That's right, your humble router and repeater sequence may soon be replaced by... indoor 5G. Needless to say, of Verizon's mmWave type that can be leveraged to provide what your cable company now does.

Given that the breathtaking speeds that the 5G standard specs boast are only achievable with millimeter wave networks that need small cells every 1000 feet or so, and can't really penetrate your palm, let alone buildings, the Wi-fi killers have to be densely distributed indoors, too. 

I’m not suggesting that Wi-Fi hotspots will disappear immediately... [but] we don’t see the need for Wi-Fi in the future because we have a more secure network environment. 

We have much higher performance criteria and we have the ability to hand off sessions, et cetera et cetera, so our view is that when fully deployed, there are substantial environments in which public Wi-Fi will be eliminated in favor of millimeter wave because of the security, reliability and service capabilities.

Cheap Verizon 5G phones for all in 2020


Future carrier wet dreams aside, Verizon's Consumer Group CEO also said something that perked our ears more than the eventual demise of Wi-Fi for the sake of its 5G network. He mentioned that mmWave devices - read, phones that are able to access its hyperfast 5G connection areas - will go down to $800 in the spring, and most likely to $600 by the end of the year. 

That could be expected given that Qualcomm already issued a midrange chipset with every 5G band under the sun integrated in the modem, but it's another thing to hear a phone price peg from a carrier official. 

Given that last year's 5G phones that could take full advantage of its network started off at a grand, getting down to $600 will be a boon for mass adoption of 5G handsets. Verizon will be issuing no less than 20 5G-capable phones this year, added Mr Dunne, one for every taste and wallet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

CreeDiddy
Reply

1. CreeDiddy

Posts: 2282; Member since: Nov 04, 2011

Adaption doesn’t happen until Apple gets involved.

posted on 1 hour ago

CrapGame
Reply

2. CrapGame

Posts: 36; Member since: Nov 29, 2019

In the US perhaps. Given that most of the world doesn't use MMwave for 5G this could end up like a GSM vs CDMA decision for Carriers and Verizon screwed that one up too. As for the death of wifi, that stupid Verizon executive conveniently overlooked the cost of mobile data. Wifi is basically free and Verizon will price gouge given the scumbags that they are. I'll take free 200mbps over expensive 1,000mbps every time.

posted on 13 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless