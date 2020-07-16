OnePlus says that the 5G Nord could end up coming to the U.S.

The OnePlus Nord could be coming to the U.S.







As it did with the OnePlus 8 8 Pro , the company is going to offer an "Online Pop-up" experience for the Nord. Most likely this will take place after the phone is formally introduced via an online AR event next week. The idea is to virtually recreate the physical pop-up stores and provide those interested with early access to the OnePlus Nord. We would expect a special box to be offered to those purchasing the OnePlus Nord from the online pop-up along with a case, a sketchbook, and some stickers.









Rumored specs call for the OnePlus Nord to be equipped with a flat 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 765/G Mobile Platform expected to power the phone comes with an integrated 5G modem chip. There are two selfie-snappers in front; one weighs in at 32MP and the other is a 105-degree ultra-wide camera. On Instagram, an animated teaser made by the manufacturer displays four cameras on the back of the device inside a module vertically placed on the back. "If you don't like cameras," OnePlus says, "we really messed up." A 4115mAh battery will keep the lights on and will be paired with a 30W Warp Charger.







But as we were putting the finishing touches to this story, the company's head of European Strategy said something interesting. Tuomas Lampen told Tom's Guide that Europe and India will be a test to see how much demand there is for the Nord. And if enough demand for the model surfaces, the Nord could end up launching in the U.S. Considering the demand for pre-orders that we have seen, we'd say that the odds of the phone coming to America look very good.

The original OnePlus Nord model was not expected to be offered in the U.S. although the company originally said that all subsequent phones in the line will come to America.





or one that works with Android. Open up the app on July 21st to view the event. If you live in the states, you can view the Nord's AR-based unveiling. First, you will need to take a visit to the App Store or the Google Play Store. Make sure to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while shopping. Install the appropriate OnePlus Nord AR app depending on whether you're using a device running iOS





Meanwhile, a limited number of consumers received a physical invitation to view the unveiling and if were one of them, you can start experiencing AR before July 21st by pulling out the cardboard phone inside the invitation. Scan the QR code using your phone's native camera app or any app that will take care of this task. After the code has been scanned, you can watch the countdown to the unveiling.







If you are using the app to view the unveiling of the Nord, OnePlus suggests that you find a comfortable place to view the stream and that the device you're using has been fully charged. Since you're probably watching the event from home, the manufacturer says that you should check to make sure that your Wi-Fi is enabled and that you have the volume turned up or your headphones turned on.



