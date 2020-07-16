OnePlus says that the 5G Nord could end up coming to the U.S.
OnePlus has come a long way since the OnePlus One was released in April of 2014. And the company's latest creation, the mid-range OnePlus Nord, has already sold out three different rounds of pre-orders. In pre-pandemic times (surely you remember those good old days), the company would create a pop-up store to sell additional units before the official launch. Since opening a physical pop-up store just isn't feasible right now, OnePlus is going to plan-B.
The OnePlus Nord could be coming to the U.S.
Rumored specs call for the OnePlus Nord to be equipped with a flat 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 765/G Mobile Platform expected to power the phone comes with an integrated 5G modem chip. There are two selfie-snappers in front; one weighs in at 32MP and the other is a 105-degree ultra-wide camera. On Instagram, an animated teaser made by the manufacturer displays four cameras on the back of the device inside a module vertically placed on the back. "If you don't like cameras," OnePlus says, "we really messed up." A 4115mAh battery will keep the lights on and will be paired with a 30W Warp Charger.
The original OnePlus Nord model was not expected to be offered in the U.S. although the company originally said that all subsequent phones in the line will come to America. But as we were putting the finishing touches to this story, the company's head of European Strategy said something interesting. Tuomas Lampen told Tom's Guide that Europe and India will be a test to see how much demand there is for the Nord. And if enough demand for the model surfaces, the Nord could end up launching in the U.S. Considering the demand for pre-orders that we have seen, we'd say that the odds of the phone coming to America look very good.
If you live in the states, you can view the Nord's AR-based unveiling. First, you will need to take a visit to the App Store or the Google Play Store. Make sure to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while shopping. Install the appropriate OnePlus Nord AR app depending on whether you're using a device running iOS or one that works with Android. Open up the app on July 21st to view the event.
Meanwhile, a limited number of consumers received a physical invitation to view the unveiling and if were one of them, you can start experiencing AR before July 21st by pulling out the cardboard phone inside the invitation. Scan the QR code using your phone's native camera app or any app that will take care of this task. After the code has been scanned, you can watch the countdown to the unveiling.
If you are using the app to view the unveiling of the Nord, OnePlus suggests that you find a comfortable place to view the stream and that the device you're using has been fully charged. Since you're probably watching the event from home, the manufacturer says that you should check to make sure that your Wi-Fi is enabled and that you have the volume turned up or your headphones turned on.
OnePlus, as we told you the other day, is giving away the first 10 OnePlus Nord units to roll off of the assembly lines. Each unit will have a number engraved on the back indicating whether it is the first unit manufactured, the tenth unit boxed, or one of the numbers in between. The lucky winners will be announced after the virtual unveiling on July 21st. To enter, go to the OnePlus Twitter page (@oneplus) and tap on the pinned tweet. You need to Retweet and Like it (tap the heart icon). Visit this website and fill out the included form. Good luck!