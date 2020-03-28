The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
OnePlus is revamping the OnePlus X under a new name
Tipster Max Weinbach believes OnePlus is preparing to “revamp the OnePlus X” under an entirely new smartphone series. The hardware reportedly coincides with that of the leaked OnePlus 8 Lite and the final product could end up being marketed as the OnePlus Z.
Rumor has it the smartphone will be priced at £400 across the UK when it hits shelves later this year. That means it could be priced around $450 in the United States and would instantly make it a competitor to the upcoming Google Pixel 4a XL and iPhone 9, which should be priced similarly.
The strategy also means the OnePlus Z will significantly undercut the OnePlus 7T, which currently retails for £549 in the UK and $599 in the US.
There’s no word on when the smartphone is going to be officially announced just yet, but an unveiling in early July does seem extremely likely. That’s because the OnePlus Z is expected to be available to purchase in India and global markets by the end of the month.
In regards to what the OnePlus Z (OnePlus 8 Lite) will have to offer, leaked CAD-based renders revealed the presence of a 6.4-inch AMOLED display way back in December. The panel will feature a centered punch-hole much like the Galaxy S20 series.
Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, there are no curved edges this time around and the bezels are slightly thicker. Despite the lower price tag, though, OnePlus has apparently retained the smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
Turning the smartphone over reveals a pretty big camera module that sits in the top-left corner of the panel. It’s home to a 48-megapixel primary shooter coupled with unspecified 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. An LED flash and what is likely a laser autofocus system complete the package.
Other external features include a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom of the smartphone, a volume rocker on the left, and a power button paired with an Alert Slider on the right.
Lots of storage and 5G support could also be on offer
The latter features four high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four efficiency CPU cores running at 2GHz. Perhaps most impressive is the presence of an integrated 5G modem, though, which guarantees next-gen network support as standard.
Coupled with the chipset should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. If that isn’t enough, a 256GB variant is also expected.
Last on the list is Android 10 and OxygenOS 10 straight out of the box alongside a 4,000mAh battery that offers support for OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging technology.