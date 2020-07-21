Here is how you can get the OnePlus Nord officially if you live in the US

The OnePlus Nord is now official with a 6.44-inch 90Hz display, the Snapdragon 765G chip, a quad-camera system, and a 4,115mAh battery. Sure, these aren't top-of-the-line specifications, but that's not what OnePlus set out to do with the phone in the first place. Instead, this device is meant to have a mass-market appeal, something we already see it achieving with a price tag of 399 Euro or around $460.



Unfortunately for the folks in the US, OnePlus will not be selling the device stateside. Previously, the Chinese manufacturer's co-founder Carl Pei Unfortunately for the folks in the US, OnePlus will not be selling the device stateside. Previously, the Chinese manufacturer's co-founder Carl Pei had explained that since the brand is doing well in India and Europe, it makes more sense to concentrate on those markets for now. Nord is not just a singular device, but a full-fledged series, and we have been assured that later iterations will be launched in the US.



For now, OnePlus is making good on its promise of launching a small beta program in the US, as spotted by For now, OnePlus is making good on its promise of launching a small beta program in the US, as spotted by MobileSyrup



OnePlus Nord Beta Program



Under the Under the OnePlus Nord Beta Program , 50 consumers in the US and Canada will get to try out the phone and some of them will get to keep it forever. Applications are now open and will close on 28 of this month. The application form is live on the company's website and it goes without saying that the participants must be based in the United States or Canada.



The company will choose beta testers for the The company will choose beta testers for the OnePlus Nord according to their writing, photography, and videography skills.



Once selected, the beta testers will have to fill out a feedback form to tell the company what they think about its latest phone and how the range can be improved. Other than that, they will also have to review the device and include things such as benchmark scores and sample shots. This part is important, as only the people who pen down honest reviews that are thorough and stand out will become permanent owners of the phone. The rest will have to return the devices within a month.



The reviews will be posted on the OnePlus Community and social channels of the testers.



OnePlus also says that the review units it will be sending out are actually meant to work in Europe and as a result, signal stability issues may arise.



Previously, Tuomas Lampen, Head Of Strategy at OnePlus Europe, had said that if the response is good in Europe and India, the company Previously, Tuomas Lampen, Head Of Strategy at OnePlus Europe, had said that if the response is good in Europe and India, the company might think about launching the phone in the US. And since the pre-order numbers are apparently pretty impressive, we aren't ruling out the possibility of that happening.



For now, you can try your luck with the beta program.