OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now available in the US

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 29, 2020, 12:43 PM
Earlier this month, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in an online event. The beefier OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s first phone to offer wireless charging.
 
Today, the duo officially goes on sale in the US.
 
Both handsets are underpinned by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 120Hz display and a quad-camera system. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, features a 90Hz screen and a triple camera setup.
 
The OnePlus 8 comes in Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Polar Silver, while the Pro variant is available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue.
 
US consumers can now get their hands on the devices through OnePlus’ official website. They can also be had via Amazon, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 and the maxed-out version will set you back $999. OnePlus 8, on the other hand, starts at $699 and the specced-out version costs $799.
 

Amazon will be selling OnePlus flagships at launch for the first time

 
If you want the unlocked models, you can only get them through OnePlus’ website and Amazon. Although OnePlus is providing same-day shipping, Amazon is currently out of stock.  
 
T-Mobile and Verizon are only offering the OnePlus 8 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Interestingly, the carrier-locked OnePlus 8 variant also comes with an IP68 rating, something which is lacking on the unlocked version.
 
If you fancy the Interstellar Glow color variant, your only option is to get it from T-Mobile. The Polar Silver hue, on the other hand, is exclusive to Verizon. Additionally, Verizon is also the only place to get the OnePlus 8 5G UW, which is the only model that supports sub6 5G networks as well as the faster mmWave technology. As good as that sounds, keep in mind that currently mmWave networks only work outdoor and coverage is kind of limited.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$1599 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$1197 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$999 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$1119 OnePlus 8 on
$915 OnePlus 8 on
$799 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

