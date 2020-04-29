OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now available in the US





OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 and the maxed-out version will set you back $999. OnePlus 8, on the other hand, starts at $699 and the specced-out version costs $799.



Amazon will be selling OnePlus flagships at launch for the first time

If you want the unlocked models, you can only get them through OnePlus’ website and Amazon. Although OnePlus is providing same-day shipping, Amazon is currently out of stock.



T-Mobile and Verizon are only offering the OnePlus 8 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Interestingly, the carrier-locked OnePlus 8 variant also comes with an IP68 rating, something which is lacking on the unlocked version.



If you fancy the Interstellar Glow color variant, your only option is to get it from T-Mobile. The Polar Silver hue, on the other hand, is exclusive to Verizon. Additionally, Verizon is also the only place to get the OnePlus 8 5G UW, which is the only model that supports sub6 5G networks as well as the faster mmWave technology. As good as that sounds, keep in mind that currently mmWave networks only work outdoor and coverage is kind of limited.